Report: Saints give Zach Strief a*raise



Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that the team has bumped Striefs base salary by $700,000 to $1.7 million for the 2017 season.



Hes also reportedly getting another $300,000 in roster bonuses, which makes him eligible to make another $1.7 million if hes on the active roster every week this season.



Striefs cap hit goes from $5.1 million to $6.1 million as a result. He has a $5.1 million cap charge for the 2018 season as well.



