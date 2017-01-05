|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The Saints took a tackle in the first round of this years draft and Ryan Ramczyk will be a starter up front at some point if all goes according to plan, but Zach Strief is still the top guy at ...
Report: Saints give Zach Strief a*raise
The Saints took a tackle in the first round of this years draft and Ryan Ramczyk will be a starter up front at some point if all goes according to plan, but Zach Strief is still the top guy at right tackle and the Saints have reportedly funneled a little more money his way.
Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that the team has bumped Striefs base salary by $700,000 to $1.7 million for the 2017 season.
Hes also reportedly getting another $300,000 in roster bonuses, which makes him eligible to make another $1.7 million if hes on the active roster every week this season.
Striefs cap hit goes from $5.1 million to $6.1 million as a result. He has a $5.1 million cap charge for the 2018 season as well.
Report: Saints give Zach Strief a raise | ProFootballTalk
