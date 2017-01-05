Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Report: Saints give Zach Strief a*raise
The Saints took a tackle in the first round of this years draft and Ryan Ramczyk will be a starter up front at some point if all goes according to plan, but Zach Strief is still the top guy at right tackle and the Saints have reportedly funneled a little more money his way.

Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that the team has bumped Striefs base salary by $700,000 to $1.7 million for the 2017 season.

Hes also reportedly getting another $300,000 in roster bonuses, which makes him eligible to make another $1.7 million if hes on the active roster every week this season.

Striefs cap hit goes from $5.1 million to $6.1 million as a result. He has a $5.1 million cap charge for the 2018 season as well.

Report: Saints give Zach Strief a raise | ProFootballTalk
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
