|05-27-2017, 05:17 AM
|#1
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,865
Blog Entries: 62
Intel on Saints 1st Round Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk
OK 3/3 of my picks and crow over flows the freezer.
Intel on Saints 1st Round Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk
Posted by Andrew Juge on May 27, 2017
Many thanks to Noah Seligman, writer for Badger of Honor, for taking the time to do this Q&A with us on Ryan Ramczyk.
Andrew Juge, Saints Nation: I dont really have a stat to back this up, but the Saints and injuries go well together. Fans have learned to distrust our medical staff. So when a guy gets draft in the first round that isnt healthy and is coming off hip surgery, were nervous. Should we be?
Noah Seligman, Badger of Honor: I would be a little nervous. You drafted Marshon Lattimore and his chronic hamstrings at #11 and were supposedly on the phone with Reuben Foster and his shoulders when the 49ers pilfered him so I guess injury risk is something the Saints will tolerate. I cant/wont speculate on what Ramcyzks surgery and what it means moving forward. But I totally think some murmuring of concern is warranted.Some rated Ramczyk as the best tackle in the draft. Granted, this was a weak class at that position but how good do you think he is?
No question this was a weak class. Ramcyzk was one of two OT taken in the 1st round. I wrote a willfully tendentious piece arguing for him to be the first OT picked but the Denver Broncos evidently only skimmed it. He was Pro Football Focus top rated run blocker and I think on balance is a fairly safe pick.Character wise, can you tell us a little about the player? Good locker room guy?
Absolutely no red flags which is not something you could say about the other top OT in Bolles and Robinson. Wisconsin coaches loved him. One thing that supposedly was an issue according to ANONYMOUS SCOUT is that he quit football after high school. He has since resumed of course, but given the physical and mental demands of the pro game, there could be some question as to his passion and what that means in terms of work ethic. Again, no problems during his season in Madison but definitely something to keep an eye on. Especially if he suffers an unfortunate injury and has to work his way back.If you had to point to the main weaknesses in his game, what are they?
How do you think he fits in with what the Saints like to do? For context, theyre a pass heavy team that likes to occasionally take shots, but mostly keeps the defense honest with high volume high efficiency short passing. The running game has always been an extension of the passing game, but some think the Saints may commit more with Breess age, the addition of Adrian Peterson, and the trading of Brandin Cooks.
If I were the Saints I would commit to the run to set up play action and try to keep your own defense off the field. You made an expensive trade for Alvin Kamara so I do think the fantasy football hype train on him will be insane, and he will catch a lot of passes. This is where it would be nice to see athletic testing numbers for Ramcyzk to better project how hed fit blocking down field for screens and other short completions.Anything else we should know?
Ramcyzk has the size in terms height, weight, arm length, hand size, etc. to be an OT. But I wouldnt rule out the possibility of him getting some reps at OG to perhaps compete with free agent acquisition Larry Warford or at least backup Warford and Peat.Intel on Saints 1st Round Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk from @NSFansided
This is pretty much explains my feelings
I would be a little nervous. You drafted Marshon Lattimore and his chronic hamstrings at #11.
I cant/wont speculate on what Ramcyzks surgery and what it means moving forward.
If I were the Saints I would commit to the run to set up play action and try to keep your own defense off the field. You made an expensive trade for Alvin Kamara so I do think the fantasy football hype train on him will be insane, and he will catch a lot of passes. This is where it would be nice to see athletic testing numbers for Ramcyzk to better project how hed fit blocking down field for screens and other short completions.
My #1 concern
He had one tremendous season for the Badgers but that was it. Only one season of Division I football. Why the pick and why I wanted Ricky Wagner more?
Your current RT Zach Streif will turn 34 early this season
Conclusion
a fairly safe pick.
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
