foreverfan 10,000+ Posts!!

Join Date: Mar 2006 Location: Metairie, LA Posts: 10,943 Blog Entries: 5

Re: Superdome renovations could be*coming NFL: The 5 Stadiums With the Most Expensive Beer

January 10, 2016



4. Mercedes-Benz Superdome $9.00 16oz Beer



The above New Orleans Saints fan is clearly disappointed to learn that beer at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome costs 56 cents an ounce. And if you’re one of those people who thinks he’s probably saddened by the Saints’ play as of late, perhaps you’ve got a point. Then again, he’s not not concerned with the high cost of the suds. Cheer up, friend. Mardi Gras will be here before you know it.



The above New Orleans Saints fan is clearly disappointed to learn that beer at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome costsAnd if you’re one of those people who thinks he’s probably saddened by the Saints’ play as of late, perhaps you’ve got a point. Then again, he’s not not concerned with the high cost of the suds. Cheer up, friend. Mardi Gras will be here before you know it.