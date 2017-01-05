Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Last guy asks the right question but overlooks the Saints may have their answers (i.e. Lattimore, Klein, Williams, Hendrickson)... Twitter...

05-27-2017, 06:10 PM   #1
NFL Network: There's a lot of talent on the @Saints offense. Will they be able to share touches?
Last guy asks the right question but overlooks the Saints may have their answers (i.e. Lattimore, Klein, Williams, Hendrickson)...

05-27-2017, 06:29 PM   #2
Re: NFL Network: There's a lot of talent on the @Saints offense. Will they be able to share touches?
Kay Adams...



But more to the point, when have we ever not been able to share touches?!
