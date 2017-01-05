|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Last guy asks the right question but overlooks the Saints may have their answers (i.e. Lattimore, Klein, Williams, Hendrickson)... Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-27-2017, 06:10 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,225
Blog Entries: 25
|
NFL Network: There's a lot of talent on the @Saints offense. Will they be able to share touches?
Last guy asks the right question but overlooks the Saints may have their answers (i.e. Lattimore, Klein, Williams, Hendrickson)...
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|05-27-2017, 06:29 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,377
|
Re: NFL Network: There's a lot of talent on the @Saints offense. Will they be able to share touches?
Kay Adams...
But more to the point, when have we ever not been able to share touches?!
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82901-nfl-network-theres-lot-talent-saints-offense-will-they-able-share-touches.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|05-27-2017 06:35 PM
|1
|NFL Network: There's a lot of talent on the @Saints offense. Will they be able to share touches?
|This thread
|Refback
|05-27-2017 06:19 PM
|2