Josh LeRibeus | Guard

Saints OG Josh LeRibeus took first-team snaps at center during OTAs.
LeRibeus spent most of his time at guard in Washington. Hes been working with the starters with Max Unger (foot) sidelined. Senio Kelemete and Jack Allen are also candidates to fill in. May 27 - 7:25 PM
Source: New Orleans Advocate

Josh LeRibeus - New Orleans Saints - 2017 Player Profile - Rotoworld.com
