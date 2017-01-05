|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints OG Josh LeRibeus took first-team snaps at center during OTAs. LeRibeus spent most of his time at guard in Washington. Hes been working with the starters with Max Unger (foot) sidelined. Senio Kelemete and Jack Allen are also candidates ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-28-2017, 07:05 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Georgia
Posts: 6,177
Blog Entries: 3
|
Josh LeRibeus | Guard
Saints OG Josh LeRibeus took first-team snaps at center during OTAs.
LeRibeus spent most of his time at guard in Washington. Hes been working with the starters with Max Unger (foot) sidelined. Senio Kelemete and Jack Allen are also candidates to fill in. May 27 - 7:25 PM
Source: New Orleans Advocate
Josh LeRibeus - New Orleans Saints - 2017 Player Profile - Rotoworld.com
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82902-josh-leribeus-guard.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Josh LeRibeus | Guard
|This thread
|Refback
|05-28-2017 07:11 AM
|1