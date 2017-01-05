Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Whether its Kasim Edebali, Isa Abdul-Quddus, Brian Dixon, Willie Snead, Bobby Richardson or Tommylee Lewis  there always seems to be a couple guys every year that make the 53 man roster and become contributors. And as evidenced by the ...

Five camp bodies with a shot at making the 2017 Saints*roster
Whether its Kasim Edebali, Isa Abdul-Quddus, Brian Dixon, Willie Snead, Bobby Richardson or Tommylee Lewis  there always seems to be a couple guys every year that make the 53 man roster and become contributors. And as evidenced by the names listed, sometimes its rather unexpected.

Some of us saw Snead, Lewis and/or Richardson happening, yes, but Edebali, Abdul-Quddus and Dixon blindsided almost everyone, media included.

Heres the five guys that might currently be no name camp bodies that could surprise you.

Five “camp bodies” with a shot at making the 2017 Saints roster | The Saints Nation
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
Adam Bighill - my darkhorse to make the final 53.
