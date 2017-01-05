WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Five “camp bodies” with a shot at making the 2017 Saints roster | The Saints Nation Whether its Kasim Edebali, Isa Abdul-Quddus, Brian Dixon, Willie Snead, Bobby Richardson or Tommylee Lewis  there always seems to be a couple guys every year that make the 53 man roster and become contributors. And as evidenced by the names listed, sometimes its rather unexpected.Some of us saw Snead, Lewis and/or Richardson happening, yes, but Edebali, Abdul-Quddus and Dixon blindsided almost everyone, media included.Heres the five guys that might currently be no name camp bodies that could surprise you.