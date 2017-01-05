|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Whether its Kasim Edebali, Isa Abdul-Quddus, Brian Dixon, Willie Snead, Bobby Richardson or Tommylee Lewis there always seems to be a couple guys every year that make the 53 man roster and become contributors. And as evidenced by the ...
|
|
|05-29-2017, 03:33 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Five camp bodies with a shot at making the 2017 Saints*roster
Whether its Kasim Edebali, Isa Abdul-Quddus, Brian Dixon, Willie Snead, Bobby Richardson or Tommylee Lewis there always seems to be a couple guys every year that make the 53 man roster and become contributors. And as evidenced by the names listed, sometimes its rather unexpected.
Some of us saw Snead, Lewis and/or Richardson happening, yes, but Edebali, Abdul-Quddus and Dixon blindsided almost everyone, media included.
Heres the five guys that might currently be no name camp bodies that could surprise you.
Five “camp bodies” with a shot at making the 2017 Saints roster | The Saints Nation
