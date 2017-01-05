Who will emerge in Saints' logjam of talented cornerbacks?

|
Early prediction - I see us keeping five (5) CBs with my money on Breaux, Lattimore, Williams, Crawley, and Moore; Tough outs for Harris, Swann, and Maulet...
|
|
|05-29-2017, 08:15 PM
Threaded by jeanpierre
Early prediction - I see us keeping five (5) CBs with my money on Breaux, Lattimore, Williams, Crawley, and Moore; Tough outs for Harris, Swann, and Maulet...
