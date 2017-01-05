CharityMike Realist

Saints molding Michael Thomas into their version of Julio Jones



There are the 5-foot-10, 190-pound types. They could be an inch taller or five pounds heavier here or there. They fit in the same category. Your Odell Beckhams, T.Y. Hiltons, Antonio Browns and Julian Edelmans.



Then you have the 6-3, 220-pounders. The Julio Joneses, Jordy Nelsons, Larry Fitzgeralds and Dez Bryants of the world.



The New Orleans Saints had both prototype in 2016 and chose the one they desired to move forward with as their No. 1 wideout.



Both Michael Thomas and Brandin Cooks were top 10 receivers last season in yards with more than 1,110 each and touchdowns (Thomas with nine, Cooks with eight). Despite Cooks' gripes, there certainly seemed to be enough footballs to go around from Drew Brees.



Ultimately, the Saints chose the more conventional No. 1 prototype at receiver this offseason. They officially elevated Thomas to the alpha role and jettisoned Cooks to New England via trade.



I wasn't surprised when Thomas said trading Cooks had nothing to do with him. Thomas said the two former teammates are still good friends and stay in touch through text messages.



The former Ohio State wideout doesn't have to say it. We all know it. Thomas' sonic rise his rookie season helped the Saints feel comfortable enough to trade a No. 1 receiver to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.



I'd say the Saints have supreme faith in Thomas. Otherwise, don't you think the Saints would have explored trade options for Thomas this offseason? They liked Thomas more than Cooks.



Without Cooks, the heat will be on Thomas to not only continue his production, but exceed those numbers in 2017 and beyond. Teams will defend to stop Thomas.



A reporter stated to Thomas last week, "You're the No. 1 guy now. What's it like out there?"



Thomas certainly didn't deny the designation.



"Same thing. Work hard," Thomas said. "Grind. ... Just finishing my routes, being a technician, getting perfect depth, being at the right place at the right time, using my eyes better, visualizing the coverage pre-snap better."



Thomas' chest isn't sticking out because he's the No. 1 receiver on this roster. It's because his upper body is literally more pronounced now after adding 10 pounds this offseason. The added muscle was noticeable right away when he spoke to reporters after last Thursday's OTA session.



By beefing up, Thomas is being molded into a prototype after playing at a slender 212 pounds. He's being sculpted into Julio, Jordy, Dez and Fitz.



Player Year 1 (Rec.-Yards-TDs) Year 2

Julio Jones 54-959-8 79-1,198-10

Larry Fitzgerald 58-780-8 103-1,409-10

Dez Bryant 45-561-6 63-928-9

Jordy Nelson 33-366-2 22-320-2

Michael Thomas 92-1,137-9

There's no question Thomas is embracing this role.



"I want to be one of the best to ever play the game, so I put a lot of pressure on myself," Thomas said. "Just because coming from a family (Keyshawn Johnson's nephew) that played in the NFL, and then being the guy now, I just want to take advantage of my opportunity."



Thomas has spoken these words before. I'm sure he'll continue in the future. He isn't one to display diva tendencies, even though he oozes confidence. Thomas recognizes his unique abilities, while understanding he's nowhere near honing all the intricacies of being an All-Pro receiver.



"I feel like I can be a lot better, just be more disciplined, always try to catch every ball, make sure you take advantage of your opportunities and go one-for-one every play, every snap," Thomas said. "Just stacking those up, and it starts with OTAs and training camp. Then there will be an exciting year."



Wide receiver coach John Morton began cracking the code for Thomas last season. Morton took a promotion to become the Jets offensive coordinator. The Saints have turned back the clock by bringing back Curtis Johnson to teach the receivers.



Thomas views Johnson as being "real disciplined" and capable of taking the receiver's game to another level. Johnson's track record with the Saints is all there for the world to see.



He guided Marques Colston to become the team's best receiver in franchise history. Johnson aided Lance Moore into one of the more reliable pass catchers in the past decade. He also shaped players like Devery Henderson and Robert Meachem into wideouts who could thrive in specific roles in the Saints offense.



There should be no shortage of chirping from Johnson to Thomas this offseason and far afterward.



The Saints have unearthed their version of Julio Jones. That's not too far-fetched. By trading Cooks, it's the message the Saints have sent to Thomas and the rest of the NFL world.



Improving from Year 1 to Year 2 for Thomas would give credence to the bold claim. Thomas is wholeheartedly up for the challenge.



