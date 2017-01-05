|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|05-30-2017, 04:18 PM
|#3
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
A shoe in for the Saints HOF.
|05-30-2017, 04:20 PM
|#4
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
Yessir!!
|05-30-2017, 04:23 PM
|#5
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
|05-30-2017, 05:00 PM
|#8
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
That's cool. So many sweet grabs but took some vicious hits.
|05-30-2017, 05:08 PM
|#9
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
Originally Posted by |Mitch|You're missing arguably the best catch of his career.
