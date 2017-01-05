Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint

New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint

New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
A shoe in for the Saints HOF.
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
Yessir!!


Sent from my LG-D855 using Tapahttp://<iframe width="560" height="3...reen></iframe>
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
Mitch, Thank you for reminding us how good Spiller was before he joined the Saints...
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
That's cool. So many sweet grabs but took some vicious hits.
Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
You're missing arguably the best catch of his career.

Re: New Orleans Saints: WR Lance Moore Signs Contract, Retiring A Saint
Somewhere, Michael Vick is jealous

Anyway, congrats to Lance and best of luck in his future ventures!
