Finally, a reporter who has taken the honest time to a) critique the Saints on what they've been the past three seasons and, b) analyze the latest off-season moves, acquisitions... However, the story is focused on player acquisitions and fails
05-30-2017, 05:28 PM
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,279
Blog Entries: 25
Sporting News: Breaking down new-look Saints: Pressure to win met with smart offseason moves
Finally, a reporter who has taken the honest time to a) critique the Saints on what they've been the past three seasons and, b) analyze the latest off-season moves, acquisitions...
However, the story is focused on player acquisitions and fails to mention coaching changes which is the big elephant in the room everyone is overlooking...
