jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Thibodaux Posts: 14,279 Blog Entries: 25

Sporting News: Breaking down new-look Saints: Pressure to win met with smart offseason moves Finally, a reporter who has taken the honest time to a) critique the Saints on what they've been the past three seasons and, b) analyze the latest off-season moves, acquisitions...



However, the story is focused on player acquisitions and fails to mention coaching changes which is the big elephant in the room everyone is overlooking...



Twitter jnormand likes this.