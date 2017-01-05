John Clayton out at ESPN



John Clayton, who has covered the NFL for ESPN for 23 years, has been laid off, according to Sporting News.



Claytons ESPN Radio show in Seattle will remain in place, as the local ESPN Radio affiliates are not actually owned by ESPN. But he is done covering the league for ESPN on television and on ESPN.com.



