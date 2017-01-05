Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
John Clayton out at ESPN

ESPN has let go of yet another longtime NFL reporter. John Clayton, who has covered the NFL for ESPN for 23 years, has been laid off, according to Sporting News. Claytons ESPN Radio show in Seattle will remain in place,

05-31-2017, 08:40 AM
John Clayton out at ESPN
ESPN has let go of yet another longtime NFL reporter.

John Clayton, who has covered the NFL for ESPN for 23 years, has been laid off, according to Sporting News.

Claytons ESPN Radio show in Seattle will remain in place, as the local ESPN Radio affiliates are not actually owned by ESPN. But he is done covering the league for ESPN on television and on ESPN.com.

read more
05-31-2017, 08:42 AM
Re: John Clayton out at ESPN
"Moooom I'm done with my segment." *blasts thrash metal*
05-31-2017, 08:49 AM
Re: John Clayton out at ESPN
Is ESPN going tits up or something?
05-31-2017, 08:55 AM
Re: John Clayton out at ESPN
Is ESPN going tits up or something?
They're in a death spiral and they only have themselves to blame. As it's so accurately put here https://www.outkickthecoverage.com/e...-today-042617/...

Middle America wants to pop a beer and listen to sports talk, they dont want to be lectured about why Caitlyn Jenner is a hero, Michael Sam is the new Jackie Robinson of sports, and Colin Kaepernick is the Rosa Parks of football. ESPN made the mistake of trying to make liberal social media losers happy and as a result lost millions of viewers.
05-31-2017, 08:57 AM
Re: John Clayton out at ESPN
Is ESPN going tits up or something?
No...they're more successful than ever with their progressive, liberal staffing - ask 'em, they'll tell ya...

Because everyone wants to hear a former women's Div III collegiate basketball player, who has made it her mission for everyone to know her sexual orientation, raised on a Native American reservation by Persian refugees and how it's impacted her life, talk for four hours about the NFL and how it's society's fault former players with three recreational narcotic suspensions are broke, on dope, and CTE has 'em without a rope...

Cue Rodney

Just give me the freaking scores and some amazing highlights, maybe some credible analysis from someone who's actually played or coached the game for more than ten years and move the hell on...
05-31-2017, 09:13 AM
Re: John Clayton out at ESPN
Sports is not diverse. NFL, NBA both close to 80% black. There is no room for color and sexual orientation conversations on the field today because BEST athlete gets the job.

Anything outside of sports has to work with requirements to include a percentage of whites, blacks, disadvantaged women businesses, immigrants inclusion, Veterans...no room for any of that on the field / court. It's the one escape we have where skill is the only thing that matters. If you can't run fast you get beat, weaker you get beat, dumb get beat.
