They didn’t do it to make him happy — he’d perform happy or otherwise — but to send a message. This team treats their longtime players right. It’s a sign to agents and to prospective FA players. Come here, we’ll take care of you.



It is just this simple and the saints have a long history of doing this via contract or raises.