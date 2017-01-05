|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Zach Striefs raise: a message to NFL They didnt do it to make him happy hed perform happy or otherwise but to send a message. This team treats their longtime players right. Its a sign to agents and ...
|
|
|06-01-2017, 08:26 AM
|#1
|
LB Mentallity
|
Zach Striefs raise: a message to NFL
They didnt do it to make him happy hed perform happy or otherwise but to send a message. This team treats their longtime players right. Its a sign to agents and to prospective FA players. Come here, well take care of you.
https://whodatdish.com/2017/06/01/zach-strief-raise/
It is just this simple and the saints have a long history of doing this via contract or raises.
