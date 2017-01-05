hagan714 LB Mentallity

Zach Striefs raise: a message to NFL



They didnt do it to make him happy  hed perform happy or otherwise  but to send a message. This team treats their longtime players right. Its a sign to agents and to prospective FA players. Come here, well take care of you.



It is just this simple and the saints have a long history of doing this via contract or raises.