|06-01-2017, 08:12 PM
Saints sign Hendrickson and Muhammad
The number of unsigned picks around the league is dwindling and should come down even more now that the Saints have started signing their picks.
New Orleans has been one of the few holdouts around the league, but it looks like theyre ready to turn their attention toward getting players under contract. Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports theyve signed third-rounder Trey Hendrickson and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports sixth-round pick Al-Quadin Muhammad has agreed to a four-year deal as well.
Both players will be vying for snaps on the defensive line. Hendrickson had 29.5 sacks at Florida Atlantic and tested well in drills at the combine, which should put him in the running for a pass rushing role early in his time with the Saints.
read more
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
