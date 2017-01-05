Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Saints sign Hendrickson and Muhammad

Saints sign Hendrickson and Muhammad

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The number of unsigned picks around the league is dwindling and should come down even more now that the Saints have started signing their picks. New Orleans has been one of the few holdouts around the league, but it looks ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-01-2017, 08:12 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,314
Blog Entries: 29
Saints sign Hendrickson and Muhammad
The number of unsigned picks around the league is dwindling and should come down even more now that the Saints have started signing their picks.

New Orleans has been one of the few holdouts around the league, but it looks like theyre ready to turn their attention toward getting players under contract. Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports theyve signed third-rounder Trey Hendrickson and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports sixth-round pick Al-Quadin Muhammad has agreed to a four-year deal as well.

Both players will be vying for snaps on the defensive line. Hendrickson had 29.5 sacks at Florida Atlantic and tested well in drills at the combine, which should put him in the running for a pass rushing role early in his time with the Saints.

read more
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« John Clayton out at ESPN | Drew Brees on Adrian Peterson: »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82955-saints-sign-hendrickson-muhammad.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Saints sign Hendrickson and Muhammad This thread Refback 06-01-2017 08:26 PM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:30 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts