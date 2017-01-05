Adrian Peterson opens eyes, drops jaws of his new Saints teammates

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,318

"He's a beast," Kenny Vaccaro said.



"A stud," Drew Brees said.



Left tackle Terron Armstead went a step further: "I've honestly never seen somebody like him."



Offseason hype is a rite of spring in the NFL. In camps across the NFL, fans and media are eating the cheese daily, as Saints head coach Sean Payton likes to say.



The praise, however, is typically reserved for a precocious rookie or breakout prospect entering his sophomore season.



Rarely is it devoted to a 32-year-old veteran coming off a second knee operation in three years.







Then again, Adrian Peterson isn't your typical newcomer or average player.



The former Minnesota Vikings superstar hasn't gained a yard or broken a single tackle for the Saints yet, but he has opened the eyes of his peers and dropped their jaws almost daily during the team's offseason practices.



"I'm amazed," Armstead said. "This dude is extremely blessed. He's got so much left. You'll see it."



