Saints' Chase Daniel settling in, shares concepts from time spent in other offenses

And it also didn't take long for Daniel's phone to ring once the Philadelphia Eagles released him on March 13.







"As soon as that sort of hit the news -- Drew (Brees) and I have been keeping in touch -- but my phone rang like right away, 'Are you coming back here?'" Daniel said Thursday with a smile. "It was a good fit all around."



From his friendship with Brees to the coaching staff, Daniel returns to a familiar setting, of course.



He entered the league in 2009 out of Missouri as an undrafted free agent with Washington before joining the Saints in September 2009, and then served as Brees' primary backup for four seasons.



