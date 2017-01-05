Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page NEWS Saints sign Marshon Lattimore, three others

Saints sign Marshon Lattimore, three others

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The Saints have one of their first-round picks under contract. The team announced on Friday that cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to terms on his rookie deal. Like all first-round picks, Lattimores deal runs four years with a team option ...

Like Tree2Likes
  • 1 Post By CharityMike
  • 1 Post By K Major

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-02-2017, 01:49 PM   #1
Realist
 
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,775
Saints sign Marshon Lattimore, three others
The Saints have one of their first-round picks under contract.

The team announced on Friday that cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to terms on his rookie deal. Like all first-round picks, Lattimores deal runs four years with a team option for a fifth year.

Lattimore was the 11th overall pick and one of two first-round picks for New Orleans this season. The second of those picks, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, has not signed, but the team has now signed their other selections.

They confirmed Thursdays reports of deals with defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad while announcing deals with Lattimore and three other players. Second-round safety Marcus Williams, third-round running back Alvin Kamara and third-round linebacker Alex Anzalone were the others to reach agreement on their first NFL contracts.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/category/rumor-mill/
K Major likes this.
CharityMike is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 06-02-2017, 02:00 PM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,729
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Saints sign Marshon Lattimore, three others
Nice ... let's go to work!

CharityMike likes this.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Drew Brees on Adrian Peterson: | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82964-saints-sign-marshon-lattimore-three-others.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 06-02-2017 02:29 PM 1
Saints sign Marshon Lattimore, three others This thread Refback 06-02-2017 02:15 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:33 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts