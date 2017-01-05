CharityMike Realist

Saints sign Marshon Lattimore, three others The Saints have one of their first-round picks under contract.



The team announced on Friday that cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to terms on his rookie deal. Like all first-round picks, Lattimores deal runs four years with a team option for a fifth year.



Lattimore was the 11th overall pick and one of two first-round picks for New Orleans this season. The second of those picks, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, has not signed, but the team has now signed their other selections.



They confirmed Thursdays reports of deals with defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad while announcing deals with Lattimore and three other players. Second-round safety Marcus Williams, third-round running back Alvin Kamara and third-round linebacker Alex Anzalone were the others to reach agreement on their first NFL contracts.



