06-02-2017, 01:49 PM
Realist
Saints sign Marshon Lattimore, three others
The Saints have one of their first-round picks under contract.
The team announced on Friday that cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to terms on his rookie deal. Like all first-round picks, Lattimores deal runs four years with a team option for a fifth year.
Lattimore was the 11th overall pick and one of two first-round picks for New Orleans this season. The second of those picks, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, has not signed, but the team has now signed their other selections.
They confirmed Thursdays reports of deals with defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad while announcing deals with Lattimore and three other players. Second-round safety Marcus Williams, third-round running back Alvin Kamara and third-round linebacker Alex Anzalone were the others to reach agreement on their first NFL contracts.
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/category/rumor-mill/
