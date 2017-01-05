Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Stephone Anthony will either start or get cut. Likely the latter. by Ty Anania The New Orleans Saints will give Stephone Anthony a look with the starting defense. But his chances are slim. Stephone Anthony is a solidly cautionary tale

#1
hagan714
Join Date: Dec 2005
by Ty Anania

The New Orleans Saints will give Stephone Anthony a look with the starting defense. But his chances are slim.

Stephone Anthony is a solidly cautionary tale about the tendencies of amateur evaluation. After leading the team in tackles as a rookie and starting in every game, most fans had him pegged as a solid first-round pick. He was strong and athletic. He made some eye-popping plays in the run game and showed enough in the passing game to suggest that his limitations there could be overcome. But a second consecutive 7-9 season prompted a deep review of the New Orleans Saints strengths and weaknesses, and after a closer look Sean Payton and co. determined that Anthony hurt more than he helped as a MLB.

Many of the problems arose from an ability to properly command the defense. Anthony has all the physical tools, but the game is still too fast for him. And you can’t have that for the guy that has the headset in his helmet. A MLB needs to understand the nuances of formations. They need to properly align their defense to counteract the offense, and to do so in the split seconds before the snap. Anthony, for all the leadership traits he showed in college, was never cerebral enough to operate an NFL-level defensive scheme.

So the Saints decided to move him over to SLB. As a SLB, Anthony could run and hit. His assignment would be more simple, and he could just use his athleticism to make plays. Although SLBs don’t see the field as much as the other LB positions, fans all though Anthony would thrive in the role. It seemed perfect.

But again, the fans were wrong. Despite all the positive moments he showed as a run defender, he had too many bad tendencies. He was too susceptible to play action and misdirection, and was such a dire liability in pass coverage that his label changed.

https://whodatdish.com/2017/06/03/ne...phone-anthony/

This would be a shame when he is a proven commodity as a ILB in a 94 defense.

Once again I would be shocked if he had no trade value for a 34 team. Or since he is going into his 3 rd year of a 4 year deal stick with him and let him walk in the 5th year and get a comp pick if at all possible. Even that would be disappointing course of action.

Never know what another two years under a new coach will do for him.

Maybe he is the speed rushing DE we have been looking for?

But for the love of all that is holy just do not cut the kid
#2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 4,098
Re: Stephone Anthony will either start or get cut. Likely the latter.
He'll either start, get cut or be a backup. The author left one of the alternatives out. Izzit preseason yet?
#3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,402
Re: Stephone Anthony will either start or get cut. Likely the latter.
Sad but true. Can't argue with any of that.
