Saints' playbook has been no problem for Larry Warford

Unlike a lot of the Saints' new faces, the playbook is essentially old hat for Larry Warford, who was signed in free agency to replace Jahri Evans at right guard.



New Orleans quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi spent two seasons as Warford's offensive coordinator in Detroit, so the terminology and the playbook are very familiar.



But that doesn't mean Warford has no adjustments to make.



"As far as the offense goes, it's very similar to what I ran a few years ago, so the transition has been smooth," Warford said. "It's more about the technique. How we handle things is a little different, and that's going to be my big goal, as far as the OTAs go, trying to change my instincts."



Technically speaking, NFL offensive linemen often say there are several ways to get the job done, and the decision comes down to the preference of the team and the offensive line coach, in this case Dan Roushar.



In this case, Warford does have one advantage. An ever-shifting coaching staff in Detroit gave him plenty of experience in reorienting his brain to fit a new way of doing things.



"It's not the most fun thing having to transition between three different offenses in four years," Warford said. "Luckily for me, as far as play calls go, this is pretty much the same thing, but it is a different way of doing it, so it's my fourth time changing up how I do things."



Joe Lombardi is also the reason we plucked Corey Fuller of the lion's practice squad