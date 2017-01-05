Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs

Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; If you look at him, hes a specimen, hes cut out of granite, new Saints guard Larry Warford said. Dont shake his hand. Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-04-2017, 04:09 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,482
Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs
If you look at him, hes a specimen, hes cut out of granite, new Saints guard Larry Warford said. Dont shake his hand.

Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 06-04-2017, 04:22 PM   #2
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,916
Re: Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs
Hershel Walker still looks like he could play today. Its about stamina and recovery time for injury. At his age those are really the two career killers for RB's, not whether or not he looks great in shells.

But yeah, from all I read he looks like the kind of back that can play in to his mid 30's. He is absolutely a freak of nature and whats great is that we don't need him to carry the ball 20-plus times per game. All of that considered, he really is a perfect addition to our running game.

I'm probably more excited about hearing that his pass-protection and receiving skills have been very impressive since those were supposedly his glaring weaknesses.

The easily offended are easily manipulated
Danno is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 06-04-2017, 04:38 PM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,229
Re: Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
Hershel Walker still looks like he could play today. Its about stamina and recovery time for injury. At his age those are really the two career killers for RB's, not whether or not he looks great in shells.

But yeah, from all I read he looks like the kind of back that can play in to his mid 30's. He is absolutely a freak of nature and whats great is that we don't need him to carry the ball 20-plus times per game. All of that considered, he really is a perfect addition to our running game.

I'm probably more excited about hearing that his pass-protection and receiving skills have been very impressive since those were supposedly his glaring weaknesses.
He was not used to his greatest potential in the Vikings offense. He is also an anomaly physically. Do not compare him to the norm.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« The Saints generate $7.8 million with Post June 1 Designations | Adrian Peterson opens eyes, drops jaws of his new Saints teammates »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82982-payton-peterson-not-declining-like-most-older-rbs.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 06-04-2017 04:29 PM 6


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:35 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts