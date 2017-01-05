|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; If you look at him, hes a specimen, hes cut out of granite, new Saints guard Larry Warford said. Dont shake his hand. Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-04-2017, 04:09 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,482
|
Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs
If you look at him, hes a specimen, hes cut out of granite, new Saints guard Larry Warford said. Dont shake his hand.
Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|06-04-2017, 04:22 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,916
|
Re: Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs
Hershel Walker still looks like he could play today. Its about stamina and recovery time for injury. At his age those are really the two career killers for RB's, not whether or not he looks great in shells.
But yeah, from all I read he looks like the kind of back that can play in to his mid 30's. He is absolutely a freak of nature and whats great is that we don't need him to carry the ball 20-plus times per game. All of that considered, he really is a perfect addition to our running game.
I'm probably more excited about hearing that his pass-protection and receiving skills have been very impressive since those were supposedly his glaring weaknesses.
|
The easily offended are easily manipulated
|06-04-2017, 04:38 PM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,229
|
Re: Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs
Originally Posted by DannoHe was not used to his greatest potential in the Vikings offense. He is also an anomaly physically. Do not compare him to the norm.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82982-payton-peterson-not-declining-like-most-older-rbs.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|06-04-2017 04:29 PM
|6