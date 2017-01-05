Danno Site Donor 2014

Re: Payton: Peterson not declining like most older RBs Hershel Walker still looks like he could play today. Its about stamina and recovery time for injury. At his age those are really the two career killers for RB's, not whether or not he looks great in shells.



But yeah, from all I read he looks like the kind of back that can play in to his mid 30's. He is absolutely a freak of nature and whats great is that we don't need him to carry the ball 20-plus times per game. All of that considered, he really is a perfect addition to our running game.



I'm probably more excited about hearing that his pass-protection and receiving skills have been very impressive since those were supposedly his glaring weaknesses.