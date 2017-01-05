|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; and i met this guy!!!!!! Sorry, I had to share cause it was pretty dang cool. I am pretty positive I was the only person in Nashville who recognized him....
|
|
|06-04-2017, 06:27 PM
|
|
So I went to the Nashville Predator's game last night.....
and i met this guy!!!!!!
Sorry, I had to share cause it was pretty dang cool. I am pretty positive I was the only person in Nashville who recognized him.
|06-04-2017, 06:37 PM
|
|
Re: So I went to the Nashville Predator's game last night.....
|06-04-2017, 06:54 PM
|
|
Re: So I went to the Nashville Predator's game last night.....
I kinda slightly stalked him at the bar, snuck up behind and said "Hey, coach Payton, would you mind taking a picture". He was super nice, said sure, finished ordering his drink at the bar (I would have done the same...) and smiled big, shook my hand. I said thanks and welcome to Nashville.
Then i told him all the things wrong with the team, how I would run things so that he knew how to win the Super Bowl again.... Just kidding.
|06-04-2017, 07:01 PM
|
|
Re: So I went to the Nashville Predator's game last night.....
um... was he with Rex? This is an amazing freaking coincidence, right??
|
|
|
|
