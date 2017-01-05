Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
and i met this guy!!!!!! Sorry, I had to share cause it was pretty dang cool. I am pretty positive I was the only person in Nashville who recognized him....

#1
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Nashville
Posts: 399
Smile So I went to the Nashville Predator's game last night.....
and i met this guy!!!!!!

Sorry, I had to share cause it was pretty dang cool. I am pretty positive I was the only person in Nashville who recognized him.
#2
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,404
Re: So I went to the Nashville Predator's game last night.....
Originally Posted by jonnyrotten
and i met this guy!!!!!!

Sorry, I had to share cause it was pretty dang cool. I am pretty positive I was the only person in Nashville who recognized him.
That's awesome!! What did you say to him?
#3
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Nashville
Posts: 399
Re: So I went to the Nashville Predator's game last night.....
I kinda slightly stalked him at the bar, snuck up behind and said "Hey, coach Payton, would you mind taking a picture". He was super nice, said sure, finished ordering his drink at the bar (I would have done the same...) and smiled big, shook my hand. I said thanks and welcome to Nashville.

Then i told him all the things wrong with the team, how I would run things so that he knew how to win the Super Bowl again.... Just kidding.
#4
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 5,121
Re: So I went to the Nashville Predator's game last night.....
um... was he with Rex? This is an amazing freaking coincidence, right??

