jonnyrotten 100th Post

Join Date: Dec 2004 Location: Nashville Posts: 399

Re: So I went to the Nashville Predator's game last night.....



Then i told him all the things wrong with the team, how I would run things so that he knew how to win the Super Bowl again.... Just kidding. I kinda slightly stalked him at the bar, snuck up behind and said "Hey, coach Payton, would you mind taking a picture". He was super nice, said sure, finished ordering his drink at the bar (I would have done the same...) and smiled big, shook my hand. I said thanks and welcome to Nashville.Then i told him all the things wrong with the team, how I would run things so that he knew how to win the Super Bowl again....Just kidding. ChrisXVI likes this.