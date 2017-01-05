|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I don't know if this was posted before... long story short, there is this Youtube/instagram weight lifter/bodybuilder/douchebag "personality" who everyone accuses of using fake weights in his videos (and he does)... some other bodybuilder/fitness dude challenged him to an NFL ...
|
|
06-05-2017, 12:52 AM
Merces Letifer
Heath Evans is one powerful dude
I don't know if this was posted before... long story short, there is this Youtube/instagram weight lifter/bodybuilder/douchebag "personality" who everyone accuses of using fake weights in his videos (and he does)... some other bodybuilder/fitness dude challenged him to an NFL style workout against Heath Evans: bench press, 40 yd dash, cone drills, etc... this should happen sometime this Summer...
Next on the video queue, there was this: some segment from some show on the NFL Network. I'll let Heath's bench press do the talking
