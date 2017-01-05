Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I don't know if this was posted before... long story short, there is this Youtube/instagram weight lifter/bodybuilder/douchebag &quot;personality&quot; who everyone accuses of using fake weights in his videos (and he does)... some other bodybuilder/fitness dude challenged him to an NFL ...

Heath Evans is one powerful dude
I don't know if this was posted before... long story short, there is this Youtube/instagram weight lifter/bodybuilder/douchebag "personality" who everyone accuses of using fake weights in his videos (and he does)... some other bodybuilder/fitness dude challenged him to an NFL style workout against Heath Evans: bench press, 40 yd dash, cone drills, etc... this should happen sometime this Summer...

Next on the video queue, there was this: some segment from some show on the NFL Network. I'll let Heath's bench press do the talking
