Saints Sign WR Dan Arnold, 6'6" 220lbs - Jimmy Graham Replacement?

The New Orleans Saints tweaked the roster entering the final week of organized team activities (OTAs). The Saints signed wide receiver Dan Arnold and waived guard Drew Iddings, according to Monday's NFL Transactions report.

The New Orleans Saints tweaked the roster entering the final week of organized team activities (OTAs).

The Saints signed wide receiver Dan Arnold and waived guard Drew Iddings, according to Monday's NFL Transactions report.

The 6-foot-5, 222-pound Arnold, who played collegiately at Wisconsin-Platteville, attended the rookie minicamp in May on a tryout basis.

Arnold, a native of Fargo, S.D., posted a 4.63 time in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day workout, and totaled 65 catches for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Iddings also attended the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis before the Saints signed him on May 16.

Iddings originally participated in the minicamp at defensive end, which is his natural position, before the Saints moved him to guard.

The Saints wrap up OTAs on Thursday before holding a three-day mandatory minicamp on June 13-15.
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
*Brandon Coleman
Did we look under that rock? Ooooohhh look there's another rock! What's under it? Damn! Gold! I told you!
That is an interesting prospect. 4.63 is nowhere near blazing but should be adequate at that size. He should pose an interesting matchup in the redzone.
That is an interesting prospect. 4.63 is nowhere near blazing but should be adequate at that size. He should pose an interesting matchup in the redzone.
Yeah his long speed may not be great, but he's definitely explosive with a 4.30 20 yard shuttle and 39.5" vertical jump.
Seems interesting. From the highlights it looks like he is hard to bring down after the catch.

It will likely come down to what's between his ears. Can he grasp the Saints offense quick enough?

If he can...and if he can block...he is not only a Graham replacement but a possible a Graham upgrade.
Just glad I was able to watch a college football highlight film without an annoying obscure hip hop track.
That is an interesting prospect. 4.63 is nowhere near blazing but should be adequate at that size.
100% correct however in those brief highlights, I never saw him get caught from behind by defenders. Not once. Deceptive speed.

Camp awaits.
It will likely come down to what's between his ears. Can he grasp the Saints offense quick enough?
Good point and this is why I think Brandon Coleman is safe as the #4 WR. He is not a popular guy but he knows Sean Payton's playbook & can block. Our offense is complicated so there is the trust factor.

Dan Arnold could make a solid PS candidate unless he goes beast mode at camp. With a little polish, he could be the future.

Training camp is his audition.
6'6" and 290

Can he play TE?
