Saints Sign WR Dan Arnold, 6'6" 220lbs - Jimmy Graham Replacement?

The New Orleans Saints tweaked the roster entering the final week of organized team activities (OTAs).



The Saints signed wide receiver Dan Arnold and waived guard Drew Iddings, according to Monday's NFL Transactions report.



The 6-foot-5, 222-pound Arnold, who played collegiately at Wisconsin-Platteville, attended the rookie minicamp in May on a tryout basis.



Arnold, a native of Fargo, S.D., posted a 4.63 time in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day workout, and totaled 65 catches for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016.



The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Iddings also attended the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis before the Saints signed him on May 16.



Iddings originally participated in the minicamp at defensive end, which is his natural position, before the Saints moved him to guard.



