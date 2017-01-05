Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints' Drew Brees shows off trick-shot skills with Dude Perfect

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; We all know New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees can throw touchdown passes with ease while on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but that doesn't mean he can throw a football from the sixth floor of the stadium through ...

06-06-2017, 12:32 PM
SmashMouth
Threaded by SmashMouth
We all know New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees can throw touchdown passes with ease while on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but that doesn't mean he can throw a football from the sixth floor of the stadium through a basketball hoop on the field level.



Apparently, Brees can do that, too.

Brees recently showed off his ability to make trick shots with a football -- using both his right arm and his right leg -- while filming a video with Dude Perfect.


read more on NOLA

06-06-2017, 12:42 PM
K Major
Re: Saints' Drew Brees shows off trick-shot skills with Dude Perfect
Damn, Brees accuracy is off the charts .

2:29 ... that's nuts.
06-06-2017, 01:05 PM
CharityMike
Re: Saints' Drew Brees shows off trick-shot skills with Dude Perfect
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
Damn, Brees accuracy is off the charts .

2:29 ... that's nuts.
Drew is just ridonkalous. Pretty amazing stuff!
