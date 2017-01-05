Saints' Drew Brees shows off trick-shot skills with Dude Perfect

We all know New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees can throw touchdown passes with ease while on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but that doesn't mean he can throw a football from the sixth floor of the stadium through a basketball hoop on the field level.Apparently, Brees can do that, too.Brees recently showed off his ability to make trick shots with a football -- using both his right arm and his right leg -- while filming a video with Dude Perfect.