this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; We all know New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees can throw touchdown passes with ease while on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but that doesn't mean he can throw a football from the sixth floor of the stadium through ...
06-06-2017, 12:32 PM
Threaded by SmashMouth
We all know New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees can throw touchdown passes with ease while on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but that doesn't mean he can throw a football from the sixth floor of the stadium through a basketball hoop on the field level.
Apparently, Brees can do that, too.
Brees recently showed off his ability to make trick shots with a football -- using both his right arm and his right leg -- while filming a video with Dude Perfect.
read more on NOLA
06-06-2017, 01:05 PM
Realist
Re: Saints' Drew Brees shows off trick-shot skills with Dude Perfect
