Saints' Larry Warford arrives with familiarity in scheme, impresses teammates

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Right guard Larry Warford is accustomed to change after going through three offenses in four seasons while with the Detroit Lions. Warford's fourth transition, however, should come easier with the New Orleans Saints when considering he reunites with quarterbacks coach ...

#1
SmashMouth
Right guard Larry Warford is accustomed to change after going through three offenses in four seasons while with the Detroit Lions.

Warford's fourth transition, however, should come easier with the New Orleans Saints when considering he reunites with quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi, who served as the Lions offensive coordinator from 2014-15.

"As far as the offense goes, it's very similar to what I ran a few years ago," Warford said. "So the transition has been smooth, play calls and all that.



"It's more about the technique. How we handle things is a little different, and that's going to be my big goal -- as far as these OTAs (organized team activities) go -- is trying to change my instinct on how I do things."

The 6-foot-3, 317-pound Warford, who signed a four-year, $34 million deal during free agency, proved he possessed the physical tools to excel in Detroit, where he appeared and started in 57 career games.

read more on NOLA

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 22856225-mmmain.jpg Views: 0 Size: 53.0 KB ID: 11992  

Views: 0
#2
Re: Saints' Larry Warford arrives with familiarity in scheme, impresses teammates
Welcome to New Orleans Larry ...

I'm extremely excited about the O line and run game.

I just pray we get the defense fixed.
