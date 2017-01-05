Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Can Tyeler Davison be "next man up" for the New Orleans Saints?

Can Tyeler Davison be "next man up" for the New Orleans Saints?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; If Nick Fairly were to miss playing time this season, the Saints may have a capable replacement already on their roster. by BobRose Jun 6, 2017, 11:04am CDT The post-draft excitement of Saints fans was dampened a bit by this ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-07-2017, 11:49 AM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,749
Blog Entries: 1
Can Tyeler Davison be "next man up" for the New Orleans Saints?
If Nick Fairly were to miss playing time this season, the Saints may have a capable replacement already on their roster.
by BobRose Jun 6, 2017, 11:04am CDT



The post-draft excitement of Saints fans was dampened a bit by this weekend's news that starting defensive tackle Nick Fairley's career may be threatened due to a heart condition. While the specifics and severity of Fairley's health are still being determined, all of our thoughts and prayers go out to Nick hoping that all goes well.

Full story:http://www.canalstreetchronicles.com...-fairley-heart
We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit. " - Aristotle
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints Sign WR Dan Arnold, 6'6" 220lbs - Jimmy Graham Replacement? | Stephone Anthony will either start or get cut. Likely the latter. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83007-can-tyeler-davison-next-man-up-new-orleans-saints.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 06-07-2017 12:13 PM 1
Can Tyeler Davison be "next man up" for the New Orleans Saints? This thread Refback 06-07-2017 12:03 PM 1
lranson's Team News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 06-07-2017 12:02 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:09 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts