K Major Site Donor

Join Date: Jan 2013 Location: Bedford, TX Posts: 6,749 Blog Entries: 1

Can Tyeler Davison be "next man up" for the New Orleans Saints?

by BobRose Jun 6, 2017, 11:04am CDT







The post-draft excitement of Saints fans was dampened a bit by this weekend's news that starting defensive tackle Nick Fairley's career may be threatened due to a heart condition. While the specifics and severity of Fairley's health are still being determined, all of our thoughts and prayers go out to Nick hoping that all goes well.



Full story: If Nick Fairly were to miss playing time this season, the Saints may have a capable replacement already on their roster.by BobRose Jun 6, 2017, 11:04am CDTThe post-draft excitement of Saints fans was dampened a bit by this weekend's news that starting defensive tackle Nick Fairley's career may be threatened due to a heart condition. While the specifics and severity of Fairley's health are still being determined, all of our thoughts and prayers go out to Nick hoping that all goes well.Full story: http://www.canalstreetchronicles.com...-fairley-heart