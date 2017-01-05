|
If Nick Fairly were to miss playing time this season, the Saints may have a capable replacement already on their roster. by BobRose Jun 6, 2017, 11:04am CDT The post-draft excitement of Saints fans was dampened a bit by this
|06-07-2017, 11:49 AM
|#1
Can Tyeler Davison be "next man up" for the New Orleans Saints?
If Nick Fairly were to miss playing time this season, the Saints may have a capable replacement already on their roster.
by BobRose Jun 6, 2017, 11:04am CDT
The post-draft excitement of Saints fans was dampened a bit by this weekend's news that starting defensive tackle Nick Fairley's career may be threatened due to a heart condition. While the specifics and severity of Fairley's health are still being determined, all of our thoughts and prayers go out to Nick hoping that all goes well.
Full story:http://www.canalstreetchronicles.com...-fairley-heart
