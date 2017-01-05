Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block

Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Like Tree2Likes
  • 1 Post By jeanpierre
  • 1 Post By RaginCajun83

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-10-2017, 01:18 PM   #1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,424
Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
ChrisXVI is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 06-10-2017, 01:25 PM   #2
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,776
Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
We'd have a better chance trading a block of cheese.

Cadet is in the heaviest pass system in the league and makes little to no impact.
dizzle88 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 06-10-2017, 01:31 PM   #3
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,379
Blog Entries: 25
Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
Cadet is better than he gets credit; able to contribute in both the run, passing game, return game, and special teams...

If the Pats weren't so stacked, I'd bet they'd come calling as well; may still just to keep him from the J-E-T-S...

And if he gets a better opportunity out of our conference and we get a draft pick, tell me then why anyone would rag on him?!?
jnormand likes this.
jeanpierre is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 06-10-2017, 01:50 PM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,221
Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
Dude Cadet is not bad at all. Kamara made him expendable.
jnormand is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 06-10-2017, 01:54 PM   #5
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 1,846
Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
Get out the "Sneak Through Waiver" Fake Nose & Mustache Glasses!!
vpheughan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 06-10-2017, 02:38 PM   #6
Hou Saints Fan
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,840
Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
Just cut him, they won't get anything for him
dizzle88 likes this.
RaginCajun83 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« New Orleans Saints will open mandatory minicamp to fans next week | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83037-travaris-cadet-trade-block.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 06-10-2017 01:34 PM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:42 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts