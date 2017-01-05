jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block Cadet is better than he gets credit; able to contribute in both the run, passing game, return game, and special teams...



If the Pats weren't so stacked, I'd bet they'd come calling as well; may still just to keep him from the J-E-T-S...



And if he gets a better opportunity out of our conference and we get a draft pick, tell me then why anyone would rag on him?!? jnormand likes this.