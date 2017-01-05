|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|
06-10-2017, 01:25 PM
#2
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,776
|
Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
We'd have a better chance trading a block of cheese.
Cadet is in the heaviest pass system in the league and makes little to no impact.
06-10-2017, 01:31 PM
#3
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,379
Blog Entries: 25
|
Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
Cadet is better than he gets credit; able to contribute in both the run, passing game, return game, and special teams...
If the Pats weren't so stacked, I'd bet they'd come calling as well; may still just to keep him from the J-E-T-S...
And if he gets a better opportunity out of our conference and we get a draft pick, tell me then why anyone would rag on him?!?
06-10-2017, 01:50 PM
#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,221
|
Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
Dude Cadet is not bad at all. Kamara made him expendable.
06-10-2017, 01:54 PM
#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 1,846
|
Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
Get out the "Sneak Through Waiver" Fake Nose & Mustache Glasses!!
06-10-2017, 02:38 PM
#6
|
Hou Saints Fan
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,840
|
Re: Travaris Cadet on the Trade Block
Just cut him, they won't get anything for him
|
|
|
|
