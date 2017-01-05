Saints quickly learn new meaning for TGIF: 'Ted Ginn Is Fast'

Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,271

Ted Ginn Jr. has drawn high praise since joining the Saints, including from quarterback Drew Brees. AP Photo/Derick E. Hingle



Mike Triplett

ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- Obviously, the New Orleans Saints knew all about Ted Ginn Jr.s speed when they signed him in free agency.



Ginn has been one of the NFLs fastest players for a decade. And before that, he was an Olympic-caliber track star in high school whose relay team once beat a team featuring Usain Bolt.



Plus, the 32-year-old receiver has been especially dynamic against the Saints -- with catches of 55, 45 and 40 yards against them over the past two seasons while playing for the rival Carolina Panthers.



But all of that history hasnt stopped the Saints from being dazzled now that theyre getting a look at Ginn up close and personal.



Coach Sean Payton said he got a text from strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple early in the offseason program, when players were running 200-yard sprints.



It simply read TGIF.



It was on Friday, and Im like, What is this about? Payton recalled. And he said, Ted Ginn Is Fast.



