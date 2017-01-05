Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Article: Saints quickly learn new meaning for TGIF: 'Ted Ginn Is Fast'

Saints quickly learn new meaning for TGIF: 'Ted Ginn Is Fast'

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Ted Ginn Jr. has drawn high praise since joining the Saints, including from quarterback Drew Brees. AP Photo/Derick E. Hingle Mike Triplett ESPN Staff Writer METAIRIE, La. -- Obviously, the New Orleans Saints knew all about Ted Ginn Jr.s speed ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-13-2017, 04:11 PM   #1
Threaded by AsylumGuido
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,271

Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)

Ted Ginn Jr. has drawn high praise since joining the Saints, including from quarterback Drew Brees. AP Photo/Derick E. Hingle

Mike Triplett
ESPN Staff Writer

METAIRIE, La. -- Obviously, the New Orleans Saints knew all about Ted Ginn Jr.s speed when they signed him in free agency.

Ginn has been one of the NFLs fastest players for a decade. And before that, he was an Olympic-caliber track star in high school whose relay team once beat a team featuring Usain Bolt.

Plus, the 32-year-old receiver has been especially dynamic against the Saints -- with catches of 55, 45 and 40 yards against them over the past two seasons while playing for the rival Carolina Panthers.

But all of that history hasnt stopped the Saints from being dazzled now that theyre getting a look at Ginn up close and personal.

Coach Sean Payton said he got a text from strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple early in the offseason program, when players were running 200-yard sprints.

It simply read TGIF.

It was on Friday, and Im like, What is this about? Payton recalled. And he said, Ted Ginn Is Fast.

More here ...
Views: 0
Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 New Orleans Saints Schedule | Mini Camp Day 1 Updates »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:14 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts