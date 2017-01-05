Saints quickly learn new meaning for TGIF: 'Ted Ginn Is Fast'

|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Ted Ginn Jr. has drawn high praise since joining the Saints, including from quarterback Drew Brees. AP Photo/Derick E. Hingle Mike Triplett ESPN Staff Writer METAIRIE, La. -- Obviously, the New Orleans Saints knew all about Ted Ginn Jr.s speed ...
|06-13-2017, 04:11 PM
|#1
Threaded by AsylumGuido
Ted Ginn Jr. has drawn high praise since joining the Saints, including from quarterback Drew Brees. AP Photo/Derick E. Hingle
Mike Triplett
ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- Obviously, the New Orleans Saints knew all about Ted Ginn Jr.s speed when they signed him in free agency.
Ginn has been one of the NFLs fastest players for a decade. And before that, he was an Olympic-caliber track star in high school whose relay team once beat a team featuring Usain Bolt.
Plus, the 32-year-old receiver has been especially dynamic against the Saints -- with catches of 55, 45 and 40 yards against them over the past two seasons while playing for the rival Carolina Panthers.
But all of that history hasnt stopped the Saints from being dazzled now that theyre getting a look at Ginn up close and personal.
Coach Sean Payton said he got a text from strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple early in the offseason program, when players were running 200-yard sprints.
It simply read TGIF.
It was on Friday, and Im like, What is this about? Payton recalled. And he said, Ted Ginn Is Fast.
More here ...
