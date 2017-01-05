Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Mike Nolan is using a tailored approach to reach each individual linebacker the best possible way

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

06-13-2017, 06:27 PM
jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,407

Blog Entries: 25
ChrisXVI likes this.
06-13-2017, 06:32 PM
Re: Mike Nolan is using a tailored approach to reach each individual linebacker the best possible way
Nolan's approach is a common trait with coaches like Coach Payton...

And it is what separates him from many of the other coaches like Ryan, D.A., Mora...

To be successful quickly in the NFL - a key to sticking around in the league - you build your team to your resources and tweak it...

You don't come in with some static system and expect to find each and every player to fit that mould...

Payton took what he had and built a team; weeded out a few non-team, bad attitude people, and...Championship...

Hearing Mike Nolan take this approach only reaffirms what I've been saying earlier this year - the best acquisitions the Saints will have made in the offseason are Nolan and Nielsen...
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
06-13-2017, 06:35 PM
Re: Mike Nolan is using a tailored approach to reach each individual linebacker the best possible way
Now that's a coach! Love this article... Really pumped me up.
06-13-2017, 06:37 PM
Re: Mike Nolan is using a tailored approach to reach each individual linebacker the best possible way
This is the part of the article that jumps out at me...

Even the way Nolan talks to his players is different and has surprised some of the other coaches. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was recently taken aback when he heard Nolan giving out instructions.

When told about this, Nolan knew exactly the moment Allen was referencing. Instead of telling a linebacker to get in front of a player to reroute him, Nolan will say something like, slide to them, step and replace, and take the charge. He prefers this language because it paints a picture and illustrates how things are supposed to be done, as opposed to just giving an order.

Looks like D.A. will have an opportunity to learn as well...hopefully...
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
