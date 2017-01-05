jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Re: Mike Nolan is using a tailored approach to reach each individual linebacker the best possible way Nolan's approach is a common trait with coaches like Coach Payton...



And it is what separates him from many of the other coaches like Ryan, D.A., Mora...



To be successful quickly in the NFL - a key to sticking around in the league - you build your team to your resources and tweak it...



You don't come in with some static system and expect to find each and every player to fit that mould...



Payton took what he had and built a team; weeded out a few non-team, bad attitude people, and...Championship...



Hearing Mike Nolan take this approach only reaffirms what I've been saying earlier this year - the best acquisitions the Saints will have made in the offseason are Nolan and Nielsen...