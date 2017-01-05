Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Hau'oli Kikaha hopes to be back on the field for training camp

Hau'oli Kikaha hopes to be back on the field for training camp

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-13-2017, 07:56 PM   #1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,408

Blog Entries: 25
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Views: 1
Reply With Quote
Old 06-13-2017, 08:13 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,447
Re: Hau'oli Kikaha hopes to be back on the field for training camp
I am a little surprised that he's still not getting practice reps 12 months after the injury. I get wanting to take it slow but will he have enough time come training camp to make an impact?
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Mini Camp Day 1 Updates | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83062-hauoli-kikaha-hopes-back-field-training-camp.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 06-13-2017 08:28 PM 1
Hau'oli Kikaha hopes to be back on the field for training camp This thread Refback 06-13-2017 08:12 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:44 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts