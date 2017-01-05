WW_Who_Dat 100th Post

Boston Overnight



So I had worked a flight into Boston Monday arriving at the hotel from the West Coast well into the 1st quarter of game 5 of the NBA finals. Went down to the Pub located in the hotel to watch the game. Shortly after finding a couple of chairs for the other crew and myself a guy came up to the bar next to me and started ordering drinks for his group. We started chatting about the game and who would win what would take to turn the series around etc etc. Another gentlemen came over and was standing behind us, they were in the same group so the guy behind me called out this guy, Andre, added a couple more drinks to the order and said that Jim and his wife were on their way down. Andre jokingly said no problem Eric anything you ask is my desire. Turned around to put a face to the name and voice behind me, it was Eric Dickerson. I turned back to Andre and ask " Andre Reed Buffalo Bills?", the one and only was his response. Chatted a little bit more waiting on the order and he head off to join his group. Little later I saw the Jim was Jim Brown by that time Joe Montana and Jerry Rice were now in the group.



We watched the the game and shortly after it finish Andre came over and talk more basketball as the conversation continued it move on to football, life during after football where he grew up being the Hall of Fame just an easy going nice guy. He was very interested in my military service a career he had been pet several USO tours during Desert Storm and to Afghanistan. Most of his group was calling it an evening all stopping by to say goodnight and Andre introduced my friend and I to them all mexcept Joe Montana .. amazing.



We found out we live not far from each other in SoCal started talking golf and he invited us to play with him at Torrey Pines next month. Subject came back around to football and I told I was from Louisiana and long time Saints fan, was at the very first Saints game in 1967 at Tulane Stadium, 1st of many games.



We must have been talking for at least 2 hours when all the light came up and we had to clear out for closing.



We walked out into the lobby and his girlfriend asked if we would like to go to

A game because Andre could get us into the any game we wanted and on to the sidelines if we wanted. Andre immediately said he would Talk to Eric Dickerson and get us into the Saints Ram game in LA this year at Home Depot Stadium. I was speechless.



This guy played 15 years, 14 in Buffalo and 1 in Washington, never experience anything like this before seeing all these guys in one place. The group was headed off on a NFL Hall of Fame tour to Israel set up by Robert Kraft on Tuesday for 10 days. Sad to see Jim Brown was in a wheel chair he was the "OBM" Original Beast Mode running back.



My night in Boston will result in playing golf at a great course with a great guy who just happens to be NFL Hall of Famer then a sideline pass to the Saint Rams game in LA ... SoCal that is.

