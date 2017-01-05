WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,485

Adrian Peterson says he and Mark Ingram arent competing for touches,*yet



Its different, Peterson said. Ive been that guy for 10 years. I came into this situation with open arms. Everything was laid out to me as well and I made a decision to be a part of it. So Im looking forward to seeing how things work out.



Adrian Peterson says he and Mark Ingram aren’t competing for touches, yet | ProFootballTalk Peterson readily admits that he accepted a spot on the team with the express understanding that hell have a different role than hes had in the past. Still, its easy to read his words as leaving the door open for something more than a defined niche in the New Orleans offense.Its different, Peterson said. Ive been that guy for 10 years. I came into this situation with open arms. Everything was laid out to me as well and I made a decision to be a part of it. So Im looking forward to seeing how things work out.