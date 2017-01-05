|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|06-15-2017, 09:49 AM
|#1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
|06-15-2017, 09:56 AM
|#2
Re: Saints are seeing early progress from Stephone Anthony as he tries to rebound from a frustrating season
|06-15-2017, 09:57 AM
|#3
Re: Saints are seeing early progress from Stephone Anthony as he tries to rebound from a frustrating season
Originally Posted by jeanpierreGoing after that ball, that's what I like to see!
|06-15-2017, 09:58 AM
|#4
Re: Saints are seeing early progress from Stephone Anthony as he tries to rebound from a frustrating season
We are beginning to see the impact of Mike Nolan. I agree with JP, here. He was the Saints best off-season acquisition hands down.
|06-15-2017, 10:06 AM
|#5
Re: Saints are seeing early progress from Stephone Anthony as he tries to rebound from a frustrating season
All I need to hear is Mike Nolan coached two of the greatest LB's ever to play the game, Patrick Willis and Ray Lewis.
Very happy with the Mike Nolan signing already.
