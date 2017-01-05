Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore's minicamp performance draws comparison to Kendrick Lamar

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,396

Blog Entries: 29 Rating: (0 votes - average)



At the snap of the ball, Thomas took off down the left sideline and appeared to have a step on the young defender.







Quarterback Drew Brees spotted Thomas and unleashed a deep pass to his wide receiver, but Lattimore quickly closed the gap before leaping to knock the ball away as both players fell to the ground.



The play drew a loud roar from the fans in attendance, but the Saints' first-round pick out of Ohio State wasn't finished.



read more on NOLA New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore lined up at right cornerback Wednesday during a team-related drill at mandatory minicamp and found himself locked up against wide receiver Michael Thomas.At the snap of the ball, Thomas took off down the left sideline and appeared to have a step on the young defender.Quarterback Drew Brees spotted Thomas and unleashed a deep pass to his wide receiver, but Lattimore quickly closed the gap before leaping to knock the ball away as both players fell to the ground.The play drew a loud roar from the fans in attendance, but the Saints' first-round pick out of Ohio State wasn't finished.

Attached Thumbnails

