Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore's minicamp performance draws comparison to Kendrick Lamar

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore lined up at right cornerback Wednesday during a team-related drill at mandatory minicamp and found himself locked up against wide receiver Michael Thomas. At the snap of the ball, Thomas took off down

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore lined up at right cornerback Wednesday during a team-related drill at mandatory minicamp and found himself locked up against wide receiver Michael Thomas.

At the snap of the ball, Thomas took off down the left sideline and appeared to have a step on the young defender.



Quarterback Drew Brees spotted Thomas and unleashed a deep pass to his wide receiver, but Lattimore quickly closed the gap before leaping to knock the ball away as both players fell to the ground.

The play drew a loud roar from the fans in attendance, but the Saints' first-round pick out of Ohio State wasn't finished.

read more on NOLA

Re: Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore's minicamp performance draws comparison to Kendrick Lamar
This defense is going to surprise those that are too lazy to learn of all the changes. Talking heads are still thinking they are the same squad as last season with the same coaching as last season. I see great potential for major improvement on all three levels of the defense. That can dramatically affect the defense overall. This can become a strength for the Saints, rather than a huge weakness.
Re: Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore's minicamp performance draws comparison to Kendrick Lamar
Originally Posted by AsylumGuido View Post
This defense is going to surprise those that are too lazy to learn of all the changes. Talking heads are still thinking they are the same squad as last season with the same coaching as last season. I see great potential for major improvement on all three levels of the defense. That can dramatically affect the defense overall. This can become a strength for the Saints, rather than a huge weakness.
So long as we stay healthy! There appears to be a definite upgrade in LB and DB talent but we still need consistent pressure from the DL.
