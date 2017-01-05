The Dude Site Donor 2016

Playoffs or bust? At what point are you going to call for heads to roll? I know pretty much everyone here will riot if we have another 7-9 season but what about 9-7? What is not good enough?

For me it's playoffs. That could change depending on how tough the division and conference is but barring an 11-5 record and still missing the playoffs I'll be ready for big change. I don't think Brees will stick around if it not at the very least a week 16 determination.

Starting out with a win from the get go could very well be a determining factor. 4 0-4 starts will start ****ing with their heads.

1 more month till camp. 1 more.