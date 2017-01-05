|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; At what point are you going to call for heads to roll? I know pretty much everyone here will riot if we have another 7-9 season but what about 9-7? What is not good enough? For me it's playoffs. That ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-15-2017, 09:56 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,737
|
Playoffs or bust?
At what point are you going to call for heads to roll? I know pretty much everyone here will riot if we have another 7-9 season but what about 9-7? What is not good enough?
For me it's playoffs. That could change depending on how tough the division and conference is but barring an 11-5 record and still missing the playoffs I'll be ready for big change. I don't think Brees will stick around if it not at the very least a week 16 determination.
Starting out with a win from the get go could very well be a determining factor. 4 0-4 starts will start ****ing with their heads.
1 more month till camp. 1 more.
|
"Dreams do not come true without A LOT of failure" Walt Disney"
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|06-15-2017, 10:03 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,314
|
Re: Playoffs or bust?
What is your problem?
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83099-playoffs-bust.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Playoffs or bust?
|This thread
|Refback
|06-15-2017 10:14 PM
|1