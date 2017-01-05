MatthewT 1000 Posts +

Re: Another Left Tackle I would go with Ramczyk at LT, if he fails then move Peat over. As to your question, the answer is somewhat yes. I wouldn't necessarily say the Saints need to be specific in signing another LT, but they should sign as many good quality linemen as possible to build depth that is now taking a hit. The good news is Armstead should be back by mid season, he can either regain his starting job, or be that key backup for the rest of the year.