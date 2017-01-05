|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I know we drafted Z but does anyone think we need to sign another LT just in case. I certainly do. With Unger having issues and Terron out for 4 to 6 months it seems we fixed out defense and ...
|
|
|06-19-2017, 05:00 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Georgia
Posts: 6,189
Blog Entries: 3
|
Another Left Tackle
I know we drafted Z but does anyone think we need to sign another LT just in case. I certainly do. With Unger having issues and Terron out for 4 to 6 months it seems we fixed out defense and now the offensive line is going to fall apart.
|
|06-19-2017, 05:16 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Richland, MS.
Posts: 2,079
|
Re: Another Left Tackle
I would go with Ramczyk at LT, if he fails then move Peat over. As to your question, the answer is somewhat yes. I wouldn't necessarily say the Saints need to be specific in signing another LT, but they should sign as many good quality linemen as possible to build depth that is now taking a hit. The good news is Armstead should be back by mid season, he can either regain his starting job, or be that key backup for the rest of the year.
|
|
|
|
