Another Left Tackle
I know we drafted Z but does anyone think we need to sign another LT just in case. I certainly do. With Unger having issues and Terron out for 4 to 6 months it seems we fixed out defense and now the offensive line is going to fall apart.
Re: Another Left Tackle
I would go with Ramczyk at LT, if he fails then move Peat over. As to your question, the answer is somewhat yes. I wouldn't necessarily say the Saints need to be specific in signing another LT, but they should sign as many good quality linemen as possible to build depth that is now taking a hit. The good news is Armstead should be back by mid season, he can either regain his starting job, or be that key backup for the rest of the year.
