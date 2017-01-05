jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Thibodaux Posts: 14,477 Blog Entries: 25

Re: Saints tackle Zach Strief, still rock-solid heading into 12th year in NFL, happy to take Ryan Ramczyk under his wing Zach Strief just keeps chugging along and is proof that good things can happen to good guys ...



Looks like he's recovered from a rough 2013; remember when Strief allowed that Ahmad Brooks sack where Brees head nearly came off?



Guess he was distracted when his now ex-wife, ex-Saintsation, media hound divorced him and took the house; Strief is better off without her...



Well now he's received a boost in pay to not only return and mentor Ramczyk which is a great situation for both; and it should offset what the ex got...



Zach also opened a brewery, Port of Orleans Brewing Company, in Uptown at 4100 Tchopitoulas Str; so give the Future Saints Hall of Famer a boost...



After all, what else are you going to do in New Orleans, go sight-seeing monuments?