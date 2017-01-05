Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Saints tackle Zach Strief, still rock-solid heading into 12th year in NFL, happy to take Ryan Ramczyk under his wing

Saints tackle Zach Strief, still rock-solid heading into 12th year in NFL, happy to take Ryan Ramczyk under his wing

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By jeanpierre

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-21-2017, 01:09 AM   #1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,477

Blog Entries: 25
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
jnormand likes this.
Views: 0
Reply With Quote
Old 06-21-2017, 01:49 AM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,477
Blog Entries: 25
Re: Saints tackle Zach Strief, still rock-solid heading into 12th year in NFL, happy to take Ryan Ramczyk under his wing
Zach Strief just keeps chugging along and is proof that good things can happen to good guys ...

Looks like he's recovered from a rough 2013; remember when Strief allowed that Ahmad Brooks sack where Brees head nearly came off?

Guess he was distracted when his now ex-wife, ex-Saintsation, media hound divorced him and took the house; Strief is better off without her...

Well now he's received a boost in pay to not only return and mentor Ramczyk which is a great situation for both; and it should offset what the ex got...

Zach also opened a brewery, Port of Orleans Brewing Company, in Uptown at 4100 Tchopitoulas Str; so give the Future Saints Hall of Famer a boost...

After all, what else are you going to do in New Orleans, go sight-seeing monuments?
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints to Sign QB Ryan Nassib | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83143-saints-tackle-zach-strief-still-rock-solid-heading-into-12th-year-nfl.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Saints tackle Zach Strief, still rock-solid heading into 12th year in NFL, happy to take Ryan Ramczyk under his wing This thread Refback 06-21-2017 01:29 AM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:59 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts