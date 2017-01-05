Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
After 'fresh start' in Detroit, Rafael Bush returns to Saints as veteran leader

New Orleans Saints safety Rafael Bush during the second day of mini camp at Saints headquarters on Airline Drive in Metairie, La., June 14, 2017. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune ) BY JOSH KATZENSTEIN jkatzenstein@nola.com , NOLA.com

06-21-2017, 02:16 PM   #1
AsylumGuido
New Orleans Saints safety Rafael Bush during the second day of mini camp at Saints headquarters on Airline Drive in Metairie, La., June 14, 2017. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

BY JOSH KATZENSTEIN jkatzenstein@nola.com,
NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Rafael Bush is looking forward to having fun again now that he's back with the New Orleans Saints.

The veteran safety experienced a run to the postseason with the Detroit Lions in 2016, but being with a new team led to some stressful situations as he made the adjustment following four years in New Orleans.

"Everything was so serious for me in Detroit," he said last week. "Coming into a new team, trying to earn everybody's trust and just trying to figure things out and not really knowing anybody and just trying to find your way, I was kind of uncomfortable at times. It was just my personal experience; nothing somebody had done to me.

"It took me some time to settle in. Being here, being somewhere you're comfortable where you've been before, they know you upstairs, players know you in here, it's kind of easier to get acclimated."

More here ...
#2
Re: After 'fresh start' in Detroit, Rafael Bush returns to Saints as veteran leader
Didn't he go to Atlanta for a second too?
#3
Re: After 'fresh start' in Detroit, Rafael Bush returns to Saints as veteran leader
I think they signed him to a offer but we matched the offer or something like that. I could be wrong though.
#4
Re: After 'fresh start' in Detroit, Rafael Bush returns to Saints as veteran leader
Depth signing.
