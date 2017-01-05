|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
|06-21-2017, 02:37 PM
Cam Jordan disagrees with Brees' 'Top 100' ranking
Watch the video in the article link.
By Conor Orr
Around The NFL Writer
Published: June 21, 2017 at 10:06 a.m.
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has a little issue with the most recently revealed portion of NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2017 list.
While he was diplomatic toward Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who came in at No. 14, he was bewildered by his own quarterback sitting at No. 16.
"Dak being No. 14, he deserves that honor, you can't knock that," Jordan said on NFL Total Access Tuesday. "I will say, I don't know what the sample size is for this ranking system but everyone knows Drew (Brees) is a perennial top five guy. You talk about yards in the air, the king of the air, you're normally talking about Drew. That's on us as a defense. We gotta step up. That's on me as a player to be better and to strive to be better next year.
"I'm not going to split leading the league in TFLs next year, I'm going to own it. Once we push that, we make it to the playoffs, become the third NFC South team to go to the Super Bowl, you have the notoriety to put you in the top three."
It's nice of Jordan to sort of blame himself and the Saints' defense for Brees coming up short, but I think the NFL might have simply hit a bit of Brees fatigue. This happens when great players are great for so long that people begin to expect what they've seen year in and year out instead of being amazed by it. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in completion percentage, he's third in passing yards behind only Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, third in touchdowns, seventh in passer rating and first in yards per game.
More here ...
|
I'm having that feeling again.
First Annual Black & Gold Pretend General Manager Championship
|06-21-2017, 02:57 PM
|#2
Re: Cam Jordan disagrees with Brees' 'Top 100' ranking
I hope they bring again. I want the break the body and the head will fall defense this year, but I will settle for a hug and tug defense if it leads to turnovers.
|06-21-2017, 03:10 PM
|#3
Re: Cam Jordan disagrees with Brees' 'Top 100' ranking
Especially givin the fact it was Prescotts first season. Remember RG3 and several others ranked top 5 after a good showing there first year only to find themselves 2 or 3 on the depth chart 2 seasons later. One can argue he is no longer top 5 (I'm not in that number) but it's hard to argue he isn't top 5.
If Payton could field a defense and if we had been a winning team over the last few years he would still be considered top 3. His ranking is dropping because we can't win games, not because of his performance.
"Dreams do not come true without A LOT of failure" Walt Disney"
