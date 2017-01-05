Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,411

Rating: (0 votes - average) Rookie Alvin Kamara catching on as runner/receiver for Saints





Alvin Kamara appears set for a pass-catching role out of the backfield, much like how the Saints utilized Darren Sproles and Reggie Bush. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports



Mike Triplett

ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- Forget about Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram. The play that might have drawn the loudest "oohs" and "ahhs" from the fans at last week's New Orleans Saints minicamp came from rookie running back Alvin Kamara.



Kamara earned that reaction when he made veteran linebacker Manti Te'o whiff with a nasty cut in the open field -- showing off the explosiveness that made New Orleans trade up to get Kamara in the third round of the draft.



"It was definitely cool, definitely fun," Kamara said of the crowd reaction, though he was quick to praise Te'o's skill as well. "I'm just working on my craft ... understanding the nuances of what I'm doing."



Let's face it, Kamara is still going to play third fiddle to Ingram and Peterson -- for this year, at least. But the 5-foot-10, 215-pounder from Tennessee adds even more potential to New Orleans' dynamic and versatile offense.



The Saints were clearly thrilled to land Kamara with the 67th pick in this year's draft after they had considered him 25 spots earlier with their second-rounder.



And they clearly have a vision for him as a pass-catching "joker" back in the mold of Darren Sproles and Reggie Bush.



Kamara said he has heard those comparisons -- and he has even gone back and watched film of how Sproles and Bush were used in New Orleans' past offenses. But he said coaches haven't been directing him to be a carbon copy.



When asked if he invites those comparisons or wants to say, "Whoa, let's not go there," Kamara replied:



"I wouldn't say, 'Whoa.' But it's definitely something that I know about, people talk about. And I just try to focus on getting better every day, just trying to do what's asked of me and excel in that and add on top of it every day."



Kamara said he has often been described as a "dual-threat running back" and a "versatile running back" in the past. He had 74 catches for 683 yards and seven receiving touchdowns over the past two years, to go along with his 1,294 rushing yards and 16 TDs.



But Kamara said he thinks the Saints will use him even more in that pass-catching role.



