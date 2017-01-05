Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,411

Tony McDaniel | My journey to becoming a New Orleans Saint







Editors note: Veteran defensive lineman Tony McDaniel recently signed with the New Orleans Saints. He has written a first-person story for FanRag Sports, as told to NFL writer Bill Williamson, on his free-agent experience.



* * *



It was an interesting free agency for me. When it started in March, I didnt know how it would play out or how long it would take for me to find my new NFL home. Ive been a free agent in the past and I always signed early in the process.



It turned out that I had to wait three months this time, but in the end, its crazy how quickly it all came together. The New Orleans Saints called with interest and before I knew it, I was there for minicamp and then I signed. So, in my 12th NFL season, I am joining my sixth team. (I was a Seattle Seahawk twice.)



The way I joined the Saints was interesting. They had me participate in their minicamp last week on a tryout basis. I never even knew that was possible in the NFL. Ive never seen it before.



I know some people were surprised that someone with my experience was asked to go to a three-day tryout before signing. I even had a family member ask me about it, saying that I was a veteran and I shouldnt have to do something like a tryout, but I didnt look at it like that.



I looked it as an opportunity and as a blessing. Even after all of these years, I appreciate any opportunity I can get. I know a lot of guys never get one opportunity.



Also, maybe my willingness to go through the minicamp on a tryout impressed the coaches that a vet would do that. They obviously like what I did because I ended up signing there.



Im beyond excited about this opportunity. I really liked the scheme they were running in minicamp. I think Im a good fit for it and I think I can make a lot of plays. They expect their defensive linemen to play with speed and I think that is my game.



I went to the school at Tennessee and Im from South Carolina, so its good to be back in the South. The Saints are a contending team. I was in Seattle last year and being on a contender is my standard. So, I have a lot of expectations.



Im also really excited about playing with quarterback Drew Brees and running back Adrian Peterson in New Orleans. To be with two future Hall of Famers is a blessing. Watching them play offense is going to energize me while Im on the sidelines. Its just another reason why Im excited about being a Saint.



