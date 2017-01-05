Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,422

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Jack Allen ready to compete for roster spot







After being on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad for much of his rookie year, offensive lineman Jack Allen is remaining a student of the game in order to make the 53-man roster in 2017.



Allen was picked up as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in the spring of 2016.



Midway through last season, he was moved from the practice squad onto the 53-man roster, but he did not get an opportunity to play. So Allen took that time to learn more about himself and the game.



"Coming here was like being a freshman in high school or college again," Allen said. "I thought I knew a lot, but I found out that I didn't really know anything. So being on the practice squad, I was able to learn a lot more and take more time doing things."



Allen had a dynamic career while at Michigan State. He was a two-time first-team All American (2014-2015), two-time first team All-Big Ten, and he was a two-time Remington Trophy finalist.



Coming to the NFL, the biggest adjustment for Allen was the competition.



"Everybody here was 'that guy' on their college football team," he said. "There is nobody in this locker room that wasn't any good. Everyone is quick, fast, strong and smart. So, you really have to know how to roll with it."



