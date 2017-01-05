|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; New Orleans music scene a perfect fit for self-taught musician Larry Warford Larry Warford checked out the music scene in New Orleans while in town for the Saints' minicamp. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Mike Triplett ESPN Staff Writer METAIRIE, ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-23-2017, 10:22 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by AsylumGuido
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,422
Rating: (0 votes - average)
New Orleans music scene a perfect fit for self-taught musician Larry Warford
Larry Warford checked out the music scene in New Orleans while in town for the Saints' minicamp. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports
Mike Triplett
ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints had a little extra recruiting advantage over the rest of the NFL when it came to wooing guard Larry Warford in free agency: the New Orleans music scene.
Warford, 26, is a passionate music lover who has been teaching himself how to play the bass guitar since college, the electric guitar since his rookie year in the NFL and the drums since last spring.
He even played guitar at a few open mic nights in a local club while playing for the Detroit Lions over the past four years -- though he hasnt done so yet in New Orleans.
When asked if Saints fans might find him up on stage on a given night if they wander into the right club, Warford said, They might see me right next to the stage. I dont know if theyll see me up on stage.
Larry Warford checked out the music scene in New Orleans while in town for the Saints' minicamp. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports
Im hoping thatll be me, eventually, a couple years down the line. ... I want to get a lot better than what I am right now. Im not at that level yet, Warford said, though he was quick to add, Im not complete garbage.
Warford said his focus is on football first, especially since he just joined a new team and a new offensive system in March. So he hasnt branched out too much in New Orleans yet.
But he said he has been to B.B. Kings Blues Club a bunch because he likes the band that usually plays there, and he has popped into a few touristy places here and there.
And I went to a Blink 182 concert, but that doesnt count, Warford said with a laugh.
More here ...
|
Views: 31
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83184-new-orleans-music-scene-perfect-fit-self-taught-musician-larry-warford.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|New Orleans music scene a perfect fit for self-taught musician Larry Warford
|This thread
|Refback
|06-23-2017 10:33 AM
|1