New Orleans music scene a perfect fit for self-taught musician Larry Warford





Larry Warford checked out the music scene in New Orleans while in town for the Saints' minicamp. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports



Mike Triplett

ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints had a little extra recruiting advantage over the rest of the NFL when it came to wooing guard Larry Warford in free agency: the New Orleans music scene.



Warford, 26, is a passionate music lover who has been teaching himself how to play the bass guitar since college, the electric guitar since his rookie year in the NFL and the drums since last spring.



He even played guitar at a few open mic nights in a local club while playing for the Detroit Lions over the past four years -- though he hasnt done so yet in New Orleans.



When asked if Saints fans might find him up on stage on a given night if they wander into the right club, Warford said, They might see me right next to the stage. I dont know if theyll see me up on stage.



Im hoping thatll be me, eventually, a couple years down the line. ... I want to get a lot better than what I am right now. Im not at that level yet, Warford said, though he was quick to add, Im not complete garbage.



Warford said his focus is on football first, especially since he just joined a new team and a new offensive system in March. So he hasnt branched out too much in New Orleans yet.



But he said he has been to B.B. Kings Blues Club a bunch because he likes the band that usually plays there, and he has popped into a few touristy places here and there.



And I went to a Blink 182 concert, but that doesnt count, Warford said with a laugh.



