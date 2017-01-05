Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Willie Snead by the numbers

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Among the 46 wide receivers with 100 or more targets, Willie Snead was fifth in Success Rate and 16th in Missed Yards Per Attempt. These numbers indicate Snead was able to acquire enough yards each play to grade as the ...

Among the 46 wide receivers with 100 or more targets, Willie Snead was fifth in Success Rate and 16th in Missed Yards Per Attempt. These numbers indicate Snead was able to acquire enough yards each play to grade as the fifth-most Successful receiver in the league. When the play wasnt Successful, he only missed by 2.1 yards, 16th-best in the league. Its not always safe to rely on a player retaining his efficiency from season to season, but Snead is proving to be an exception.

Re: Willie Snead by the numbers
Man he's gonna have s big year. He's going to really benefit from Cooks' departure.

Also interesting to see who the WRs that make the 53 besides MT, Snead and Ginn.
Re: Willie Snead by the numbers
It is amazing how much Drew Brees can help just about any WR... still... Snead is a damn good WR.
Re: Willie Snead by the numbers
Originally Posted by foreverfan
It is amazing how much Drew Brees can help just about any WR... still... Snead is a damn good WR.
Isn't he yet another Cleveland reject? What's going on up there where they can't evaluate WR talent?
