Willie Snead by the numbers





Among the 46 wide receivers with 100 or more targets, Willie Snead was fifth in Success Rate and 16th in Missed Yards Per Attempt. These numbers indicate Snead was able to acquire enough yards each play to grade as the fifth-most Successful receiver in the league. When the play wasnt Successful, he only missed by 2.1 yards, 16th-best in the league. Its not always safe to rely on a player retaining his efficiency from season to season, but Snead is proving to be an exception.



