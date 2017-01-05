|
Among the 46 wide receivers with 100 or more targets, Willie Snead was fifth in Success Rate and 16th in Missed Yards Per Attempt. These numbers indicate Snead was able to acquire enough yards each play to grade as the fifth-most Successful receiver in the league.
|
|
|06-26-2017, 10:20 AM
|#1
Willie Snead by the numbers
Among the 46 wide receivers with 100 or more targets, Willie Snead was fifth in Success Rate and 16th in Missed Yards Per Attempt. These numbers indicate Snead was able to acquire enough yards each play to grade as the fifth-most Successful receiver in the league. When the play wasnt Successful, he only missed by 2.1 yards, 16th-best in the league. Its not always safe to rely on a player retaining his efficiency from season to season, but Snead is proving to be an exception.
read more on Rotoworld
|06-26-2017, 10:58 AM
|#2
Re: Willie Snead by the numbers
Man he's gonna have s big year. He's going to really benefit from Cooks' departure.
Also interesting to see who the WRs that make the 53 besides MT, Snead and Ginn.
|06-26-2017, 11:09 AM
|#4
Re: Willie Snead by the numbers
