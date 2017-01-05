|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints quarterback Drew Brees raised eyebrows when he told PFT Live in March that his team is very close to getting back to the Super Bowl. One of his teammates has now taken the next step. Were building a team ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-26-2017, 02:10 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,465
Blog Entries: 29
|
Cam Jordan: Saints are ready to win Super Bowl now
Saints quarterback Drew Brees raised eyebrows when he told PFT Live in March that his team is very close to getting back to the Super Bowl. One of his teammates has now taken the next step.
Were building a team to win a Super Bowl, defensive end Cam Jordan tells Greg Bishop of SI.com, who guest-wrote Peter Kings Monday Morning Quarterback column this week. Were not building for the future. Its hard not to believe in our team. Were ready to win it now.
So how much of that is the glass-half-full optimism/delusion that litters the league in June, and how much of it is real? The Saints have put together three straight 7-9 seasons despite having an abysmal defense. If the defense improves a little, they get to the playoffs. If the defense improves a lot, theyll be partying like its 2009, with the kind of record that forces the road to Minnesota through Louisiana.
The team continues to be led by a 38-year-old quarterback whose teammates still believe in him. Zealously.
Is there a better quarterback? Jordan said regarding Brees. You tell me how many 5,000-yard seasons have been produced in NFL history.
read more on PFT
|
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|