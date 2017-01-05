Cam Jordan: Saints are ready to win Super Bowl now



Were building a team to win a Super Bowl, defensive end Cam Jordan tells Greg Bishop of SI.com, who guest-wrote Peter Kings Monday Morning Quarterback column this week. Were not building for the future. Its hard not to believe in our team. Were ready to win it now.



So how much of that is the glass-half-full optimism/delusion that litters the league in June, and how much of it is real? The Saints have put together three straight 7-9 seasons despite having an abysmal defense. If the defense improves a little, they get to the playoffs. If the defense improves a lot, theyll be partying like its 2009, with the kind of record that forces the road to Minnesota through Louisiana.



The team continues to be led by a 38-year-old quarterback whose teammates still believe in him. Zealously.



Is there a better quarterback? Jordan said regarding Brees. You tell me how many 5,000-yard seasons have been produced in NFL history.



