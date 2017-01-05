Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Cam Jordan: Saints are ready to win Super Bowl now

Cam Jordan: Saints are ready to win Super Bowl now

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints quarterback Drew Brees raised eyebrows when he told PFT Live in March that his team is very close to getting back to the Super Bowl. One of his teammates has now taken the next step. Were building a team ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-26-2017, 02:10 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,465
Blog Entries: 29
Cam Jordan: Saints are ready to win Super Bowl now
Saints quarterback Drew Brees raised eyebrows when he told PFT Live in March that his team is very close to getting back to the Super Bowl. One of his teammates has now taken the next step.

Were building a team to win a Super Bowl, defensive end Cam Jordan tells Greg Bishop of SI.com, who guest-wrote Peter Kings Monday Morning Quarterback column this week. Were not building for the future. Its hard not to believe in our team. Were ready to win it now.

So how much of that is the glass-half-full optimism/delusion that litters the league in June, and how much of it is real? The Saints have put together three straight 7-9 seasons despite having an abysmal defense. If the defense improves a little, they get to the playoffs. If the defense improves a lot, theyll be partying like its 2009, with the kind of record that forces the road to Minnesota through Louisiana.

The team continues to be led by a 38-year-old quarterback whose teammates still believe in him. Zealously.

Is there a better quarterback? Jordan said regarding Brees. You tell me how many 5,000-yard seasons have been produced in NFL history.

read more on PFT
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Brawls, Booze and True Believers: The Saints Wild First Season | x »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:17 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts