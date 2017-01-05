Saints dealing with some difficult situations

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Weve got some tough circumstances were dealing with right now, Brees told Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead will miss several months after injuring his shoulder during offseason workouts. Quarterback Drew Brees provided a ...

Old 06-27-2017, 05:24 PM
Weve got some tough circumstances were dealing with right now, Brees told Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Starting left tackle Terron Armstead will miss several months after injuring his shoulder during offseason workouts. Quarterback Drew Brees provided a blunt assessment of the situation on Tuesday.

Listen, thats a big blow. Im not going to lie, Brees told Larry Holder




Drew Brees admits Saints are dealing with “some tough circumstances” | ProFootballTalk
Old 06-27-2017, 05:59 PM
This story really blows your skirt up, doesn't it, spk? LOL!!

In the past two months you have posted two (2) articles concerning the Saints.

Fairley has possible career ending heart condition

And now this one. It seems as if the narrative isn't negative you have no interest in sharing.

There is an alarming trend.

Old 06-27-2017, 06:30 PM
You leave out the opening paragraph of the article to advance to the three most negative.

The Saints have Super Bowl aspirations. To get there, someone will have to step up at a couple of key positions.
