this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Weve got some tough circumstances were dealing with right now, Brees told Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead will miss several months after injuring his shoulder during offseason workouts. Quarterback Drew Brees provided a ...
|06-27-2017, 05:24 PM
|
Saints dealing with some difficult situations
Weve got some tough circumstances were dealing with right now, Brees told Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Starting left tackle Terron Armstead will miss several months after injuring his shoulder during offseason workouts. Quarterback Drew Brees provided a blunt assessment of the situation on Tuesday.
Listen, thats a big blow. Im not going to lie, Brees told Larry Holder
Drew Brees admits Saints are dealing with “some tough circumstances” | ProFootballTalk
|06-27-2017, 05:59 PM
|
Re: Saints dealing with some difficult situations
This story really blows your skirt up, doesn't it, spk? LOL!!
In the past two months you have posted two (2) articles concerning the Saints.
Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
And now this one. It seems as if the narrative isn't negative you have no interest in sharing.
There is an alarming trend.
|06-27-2017, 06:30 PM
|
Re: Saints dealing with some difficult situations
You leave out the opening paragraph of the article to advance to the three most negative.
