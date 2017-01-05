Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,483

Cam Jordan continues to be underrated by the NFL







by Chris Dunnells@dunnellz Jun 28, 2017, 12:18pm CDT



NFL Network has revealed their entire Top 100 list of players in the NFL for 2017. Only two Saints made the list: QB Drew Brees (16th) and RB Adrian Peterson (98th). No disrespect to Peterson, but how in the world Peterson, who totaled a whopping 72 rushing yards in 2016, made the list over Mark Ingram (who crossed the 1,000 yard mark and averaged over 5 yards per carry).



The biggest snub in the NFL’s Top 100 list, though, for the New Orleans Saints, is the omission for Saints DE Cameron Jordan. NFL Network just listed their “honorable mentions” of 101-110 in a video, and Jordan was still absent from the list.



Jordan finished 2016 with 7.5 sacks, matched a career-high in passes defended with 6, and fell one tackle short of his career high with 40 (still his highest in four years). Jordan, at only 27 years old - 28 in July - has proven to be incredibly durable, playing in every game since entering the league in 2011. He has also proven himself to be incredibly consistent as well, notching at least 7.5 sacks every year since his rookie campaign.



When ESPN used Pro Football Focus grades to rank NFL rosters, it probably didn’t come as a surprise to Saints fans for the Saints to have only one projected starter grade out as “Elite” in 2016. What should come as a surprise was the fact that the “Elite” player was not QB Drew Brees (who only graded out as “Good/High Quality”), but was in fact Cameron Jordan.



Brees rightfully deserved to be on the NFL’s Top 100 List, and probably deserved to be even higher than his place at 16th overall, but for Cameron Jordan not to have been on the list at all, well I agree with J.J. Watt:



