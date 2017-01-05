Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Drew Brees wants to save the game of football with flag football

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; A bunch of retired guys played flag football in San Jose last night, in hopes of creating a product someone will watch on television. But Saints quarterback Drew Brees is aiming even higher with his attempt to popularize the safer ...

A bunch of retired guys played flag football in San Jose last night, in hopes of creating a product someone will watch on television.

But Saints quarterback Drew Brees is aiming even higher with his attempt to popularize the safer version of his sport.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Brees is launching a co-ed youth flag football enterprise called the Football N America League with an eye toward the future of the game.

I think that this has the opportunity to really save the game of football, honestly, Brees said. I think were filling a void that is much-needed.

We felt like, you know what, we have the opportunity here to really create what will be the premier youth co-ed flag football league in America.



Brees said he came upon the idea while coaching a kids team in San Diego the last few offseasons. The league will begin in New Orleans and around Louisiana this fall, before expanding to other states next year.

Brees played flag football as a kid in Texas and didnt play tackle until his freshman year in high school And hes turned out OK. But now that he has four kids, hes even more sure of the need for such programs.

read more on PFT

