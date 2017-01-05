|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Here one from bucsnation.com from the outside looking in with minimal effort. Once again, basing expectation on last season's defensive roster and coaching instead of what is currently in place. The Saints just can’t get over the hump And now ...
|06-30-2017, 07:47 AM
The Saints just cant get over the hump
Here one from bucsnation.com from the outside looking in with minimal effort. Once again, basing expectation on last season's defensive roster and coaching instead of what is currently in place.
The Saints just can’t get over the hump
And now Drew Brees is in the final year of his contract.
by Sander Philipse Jun 29, 2017, 5:17pm EDT
The New Orleans Saints have been trying to lean on Drew Brees for about a decade. The result has been a Super Bowl—and a whole lot of nothing the past three seasons—mostly because they can’t put together even a remotely decent defense.
That’s leading to a few problems, as Drew Brees’ contract is set to expire after this season. The Saints are unlikely to let Brees walk, given how well he is still playing and how hard it is to find really good quarterbacks, but it’s making the need to find short-term solutions—to push for another Super Bowl while Brees is still playing—ever more urgent.
That push has resulted in a lot of free agent signings over the past five years or so. Every season, the Saints sign a few free agents that they hope will get them to the promised land. And every year that not only fails, but causes them to rack up massive future salary cap debts, and at some point they’re going to have to pay off those debts.
And yet, the Saints can’t get over the hump. At all. Because their defense is a clown show. Or, as SB Nation’s Jon Benne puts it:
Here’s my question: why is Sean Payton’s continued employment never questioned?
I'm having that feeling again.
First Annual Black & Gold Pretend General Manager Championship
|06-30-2017, 07:56 AM
Re: The Saints just cant get over the hump
That quote in the middle refers to a Saints "salary cap situation". There is no salary cap situation for the Saints. They still have $10.5 million in cap space for 2017 and another $10.5 million in roster bonuses that can be converted to signing bonuses which can free up an additional $7 - $8 million.
