this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Here a click baiter from SI.com that has very little, if anything, to do with the headline. I know a few of you will like it, though. Could this be the Saints' last season with Drew Brees and Sean Payton? ...
|06-30-2017, 01:32 PM
Threaded by AsylumGuido
Here a click baiter from SI.com that has very little, if anything, to do with the headline.
I know a few of you will like it, though.
Could this be the Saints' last season with Drew Brees and Sean Payton?
JONATHAN JONES
Friday June 30th, 2017
For what seems like the past four off-seasons, the New Orleans Saints have faced a handful of issues that threaten to derail what the franchise has built.
Coach Sean Payton comes up as a candidate for one or more job openings. The Saints, known for the fiscal irresponsibility, get into some sort of new salary cap hell. Or theres a situation with QB Drew Breess contract that paralyzes the team and whatever moves the Saints may make that offseason and beyond.
Its been 12 years of the Brees/Payton marriage, and even though its seen some rocky timesespecially the last three seasons, with identical 79 recordsit remains in tact. But for how much longer? Since winning Super Bowl XLIV, the Saints have two playoff wins in five postseason games. Is it reasonable to think this season may be the Saints last good season with Payton and Brees?
First and foremost, it should be noted that even though Brees is entering his age-38 season, theres not much sign of his play diminishing. Surely his arm would get weaker as the season goes along, but he hasnt played January football since he was 34 so its difficult to assess. Brees is likely a season and a half away from catching Peyton Manning for first place on the all-time passing yards list, and the Saints have been in the top six of the league in passing yards since he got to New Orleans (and top 10 in points in eight of his 11 seasons.)
More here ...
