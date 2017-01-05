Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Drew Brees Named Among Top 20 Players in NFL by Pro Football Weekly

Drew Brees Named Among Top 20 Players in NFL by Pro Football Weekly

Finally, some respect. by Chris Dunnells @dunnellz Jun 30, 2017, 10:00am CDT After all the noise around the NFL Networks Top 100 list, Pro Football Weekly has

Drew Brees Named Among Top 20 Players in NFL by Pro Football Weekly

Finally, some respect.

by Chris Dunnells @dunnellz Jun 30, 2017, 10:00am CDT



After all the noise around the NFL Networks Top 100 list, Pro Football Weekly has come out with their Super 50: NFLs Elite Regardless of Position. Coming in at 12th overall is New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.

Saints QB Drew Brees: How did Brees spend his age-37 season? Just by completing 70 percent of his passes (third-best in his career) for 5,208 yards (second-best) and 37 touchdowns (fourth-best) for a Saints team that didnt help him much on the other side of the ball. One of the best signal-callers in NFL history, Brees still has the amazing accuracy to pick apart a defense. He is 38 and entering a contract year, and while the interception numbers arent ideal, Brees isnt slowing down.
Finally!

Drew Brees gets the respect he deserves in a Top X list. Brees comes in ahead of players like Cardinals RB David Johnson and Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr, both of whom ranked ahead of Drew in the NFL Network Top 100 list. Brees comes only one spot behind Steelers RB LeVeon Bell (9th in NFL Networks list).

The Top 10 from Pro Football Weekly havent been released yet, but it will be a shock if Cowboys QB Dak Prescott beats Drew in the rankings again.
