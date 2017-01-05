|
Drew Brees Named Among Top 20 Players in NFL by Pro Football Weekly Finally, some respect. by Chris Dunnells @dunnellz Jun 30, 2017, 10:00am CDT After all the noise around the NFL Networks Top 100 list, Pro Football Weekly has
06-30-2017, 01:36 PM
AsylumGuido
Drew Brees Named Among Top 20 Players in NFL by Pro Football Weekly
Finally, some respect.
by Chris Dunnells @dunnellz Jun 30, 2017, 10:00am CDT
After all the noise around the NFL Networks Top 100 list, Pro Football Weekly has come out with their Super 50: NFLs Elite Regardless of Position. Coming in at 12th overall is New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.
Drew Brees gets the respect he deserves in a Top X list. Brees comes in ahead of players like Cardinals RB David Johnson and Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr, both of whom ranked ahead of Drew in the NFL Network Top 100 list. Brees comes only one spot behind Steelers RB LeVeon Bell (9th in NFL Networks list).
The Top 10 from Pro Football Weekly havent been released yet, but it will be a shock if Cowboys QB Dak Prescott beats Drew in the rankings again.
